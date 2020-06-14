Apartment List
/
CA
/
san marcos
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

94 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Marcos, CA

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Village O
6 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
636 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
49 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
758 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
La Costa Oaks North
20 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
660 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
400 Mulberry Drive
400 Mulberry Drive, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 ROOMMATE WANTED - Furnished room for rent - Property Id: 94097 I am looking for a roommate to share my condo. Must be clean, quite and respectful. The room is fully furnished and has its own private bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
202 Woodland Parkway - 215
202 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
651 sqft
202 Woodland Parkway - 215 Available 06/29/20 Second story Condo--202 Woodland Pkwy #215 - This upper-level condo in east San Marcos! Available June 29th! Newer paint and laminate flooring, air conditioner and the condo comes with stove, dishwasher
Results within 1 mile of San Marcos
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Country Club
1 Unit Available
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
1-2 bedrooms available just off Highway 15. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry, and balcony or patio vistas. Pool, gym, tennis court and hot tub on-site. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista Village
965 W Lincoln Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
616 sqft
A modern community with plenty of interior upgrades. On-site BBQ area, on-site management, and assigned parking. Units have a private balcony or patio. Several floor plans and buildings to choose from. Pet-friendly.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6120 Paseo Valiente
6120 Paseo Valiente, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Casita - Rancho Carrillo - Property Id: 270220 Casita with fully separate entrance in Rancho Carrillo. Sunny and bright, with ample windows to catch cool canyon breezes. 1bed/1bath with full sized kitchen, in unit laundry and attached garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3101 Sirena Vista Way
3101 Sirena Vista Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
696 sqft
Gorgeous newly updated 1-bedroom single level home in the beautiful community of La Costa Alta! Fantastic ocean views from this second story home, wonderful sunsets! Granite counter tops and lovely cabinetry in kitchen, gas stove.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1508 Circa Del Lago
1508 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
660 sqft
Beautiful senior living at Lake San Marcos at The Chateau! Independent 55+ living community. Rental price includes HOA amenities of 30 meal tickets, transportation, bi-monthly cleaning, water and trash.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1616 Circa Del Lago
1616 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
660 sqft
This newly updated 660 sf condo in the desirable 55+ community of Chateau at Lake San Marcos features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, refrigerator, a lovely covered balcony, fireplace and covered parking.
Results within 5 miles of San Marcos
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Midway
19 Units Available
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
646 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Felicita
31 Units Available
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
724 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Ocean Hills
18 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
671 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
779 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Central Escondido
6 Units Available
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
759 sqft
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Midway
3 Units Available
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Central Escondido
9 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
861 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
720 sqft
Located just minutes from local shopping and dining, this development offers amenities like private patios and balconies, gas stoves, garages, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and in-unit ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
North Broadway
2 Units Available
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
743 sqft
Enjoy living in our beautiful community! Country Quiet, City Close! Forest Glen Apartments affords the ultimate in relaxed town and country living.

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Marcos rents declined significantly over the past month

San Marcos rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $1,558 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,021 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Marcos, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Marcos

    As rents have increased marginally in San Marcos, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Marcos is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $2,021 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in San Marcos.
    • While San Marcos' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Marcos is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Marcos 3 BedroomsSan Marcos Accessible ApartmentsSan Marcos Apartments under $1500
    San Marcos Apartments with BalconySan Marcos Apartments with GarageSan Marcos Apartments with GymSan Marcos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Marcos Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Marcos Apartments with Parking
    San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Marcos Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Marcos Furnished ApartmentsSan Marcos Pet Friendly PlacesSan Marcos Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
    Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
    Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Village O

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
    University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
    University of California-San Diego