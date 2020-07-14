All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:40 PM

Anden

Open Now until 6pm
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd · (760) 891-4091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Ask us about our one month free special on all three bedroom apartments! (on select units)
Location

152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 118-102 · Avail. now

$3,084

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1357 sqft

Unit 150-105 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,135

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1357 sqft

Unit 138-105 · Avail. Aug 23

$3,135

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1486 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Anden.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
e-payments
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space. Each Anden townhome will include attractive interior features, such as quartz countertops, oversized deck spaces and a two-car side-by-side garage with additional storage. Residents will enjoy summer BBQs and year-round get together with friends and family at the Anden recreation area which features a large swimming pool, spa and fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $700-$900
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: 2 Car Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Anden have any available units?
Anden has 3 units available starting at $3,084 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does Anden have?
Some of Anden's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Anden currently offering any rent specials?
Anden is offering the following rent specials: Ask us about our one month free special on all three bedroom apartments! (on select units)
Is Anden pet-friendly?
Yes, Anden is pet friendly.
Does Anden offer parking?
Yes, Anden offers parking.
Does Anden have units with washers and dryers?
No, Anden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Anden have a pool?
Yes, Anden has a pool.
Does Anden have accessible units?
No, Anden does not have accessible units.
Does Anden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Anden has units with dishwashers.
