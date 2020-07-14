Amenities
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space. Each Anden townhome will include attractive interior features, such as quartz countertops, oversized deck spaces and a two-car side-by-side garage with additional storage. Residents will enjoy summer BBQs and year-round get together with friends and family at the Anden recreation area which features a large swimming pool, spa and fire pit.