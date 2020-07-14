Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed elevator gym pet friendly clubhouse e-payments

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space. Each Anden townhome will include attractive interior features, such as quartz countertops, oversized deck spaces and a two-car side-by-side garage with additional storage. Residents will enjoy summer BBQs and year-round get together with friends and family at the Anden recreation area which features a large swimming pool, spa and fire pit.