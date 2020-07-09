All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elan Northwoods

420 Smilax Road · (208) 427-2748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1500 Off 1st Month- Move in Special --- Ask About Move In Special on Selected Unit -OAC (Vacant Units ONLY) selected terms
Location

420 Smilax Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 067 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 085 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 131 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Northwoods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Elan Northwoods Apartment Homes for rent in San Marcos, CA is a beautiful and quaint community located on 15 acres of lush landscaping. From the walking trails in the local hills, to the unique dining and shopping opportunities in its retail centers, this community has all the ingredients to make living enjoyable. Elan Northwoods is minutes from downtown San Diego and the majestic shores of the beautiful Pacific Ocean. The Wave Waterpark, Boomers, and the Vista Entertainment Center are just a few attractions that are fun filled activities for all. Our residents welcome the small-town suburban atmosphere while enjoying a vibrant and entertaining community.The community offers one and two bedroom two bathroom apartment homes each with a private enclosed garage, assigned parking space, central heating and air, vaulted ceilings, fully equipped gas kitchens and a balcony or patio, as well as three bedroom two bath homes with washer and dryer and private backyards with landscaping service provided. The community boasts a sparkling swimming pool, two relaxing spas, two on-site laundry facilities, two basketball courts, several picnic areas with BBQ stations, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Northwoods welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.We are conveniently located south of Highway 78 and minutes from Interstate 15. Enjoy quality centers like Creekside Marketplace, Nordahl Center, Grand Plaza and Old California Restaurant Row. These centers have become popular shopping and entertainment and dining destinations. Visit Southern California's famous attractions including LEGOLAND California, SeaWorld, Disneyland, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Our community is situated in the heart of North San Diego County and exhibits community theatres, music, and fine arts. Your home at Elan Northwood awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required, 100,000
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Mastiffs, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear DogPit Bulls, Rottw
Parking Details: 2 stall Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Northwoods have any available units?
Elan Northwoods has 3 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Northwoods have?
Some of Elan Northwoods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Northwoods currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Northwoods is offering the following rent specials: $1500 Off 1st Month- Move in Special --- Ask About Move In Special on Selected Unit -OAC (Vacant Units ONLY) selected terms
Is Elan Northwoods pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Northwoods is pet friendly.
Does Elan Northwoods offer parking?
Yes, Elan Northwoods offers parking.
Does Elan Northwoods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elan Northwoods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Northwoods have a pool?
Yes, Elan Northwoods has a pool.
Does Elan Northwoods have accessible units?
No, Elan Northwoods does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Northwoods have units with dishwashers?
No, Elan Northwoods does not have units with dishwashers.
