Apartment List
/
CA
/
san marcos
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM

196 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Marcos, CA

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
16 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
885 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
49 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
La Costa Oaks North
21 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1031 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
46 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
871 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
930 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Village O
5 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive
695 Tilley Lane, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1287 sqft
695 Tilley Lane ~ Horse Property with 2 acre fenced yard - Do you need space to park a boat, RV, travel trailer, equipment? This upgraded 2 bedroom with office is located on 2 flat acres, fenced with a large rolling gate near Grand Avenue and S.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2448 Longstaff Ct.
2448 Longstaff Court, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful home in a great location next to Carlsbad! Refreshing community pool and spa - just steps from the home! Great floor plan with two master bedroom suites upstairs and an office or bedroom downstairs (no closet).
Results within 1 mile of San Marcos

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1051 Rock Springs Rd 222
1051 Rock Springs Road, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
870 sqft
Unit 222 Available 06/28/20 UPGRADED 2 BD/2 BA, Available 6/28! Balcony / Pool - Property Id: 300114 2 Bed/2 Bath - Carport, Pool, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2918-202 Luciernaga St
2918 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
Available July 10, 2020 for Move-In & Showing! Cathedral ceilings! Many windows! Light! Light! Light! Upstairs apartment , private, corner unit. Reserved 1 Parking Space & 1 Garage To View Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 3

Last updated June 7 at 06:02pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2922-101 Luciernaga St
2922 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
900 sqft
To View Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=t5KodVKZuaP&mls=1 Welcome Home! To your private, quiet small condo complex located close to schools and shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
915 La Tierra
915 La Tierra Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1141 sqft
DO NOT DISTURB EXISTING TENANT! Covid-19 Required Warning and forms applicable;Single story, quiet side of street, with pano view of mountains from living room, master bedroom & patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1408 La Plaza Dr
1408 La Plaza Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Lake Front Home for rent. Furnished Vacation Rental. 30 day minimum rental Available Sept 15, 2020. Two bedrooms, two bath, attached garage, covered patio for phenomenal lake and wildlife viewing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2944 Corte Diana
2944 Corte Diana, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Really nice townhome in a great location close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops, and tile floor. Master bedroom on lower floor and the second bedroom is on the main floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1219 La Casa
1219 La Casa Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1751 sqft
Open and light floor plan with lots of windows and vaulted ceilings! Home sits above the 5th tee of the LSM Executive Golf Course for great privacy and views of the greenery/trees.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6305 CITRACADO CIRCLE
6305 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1200 sqft
MODERN, SPACIOUS, LIGHT & BRIGHT TOWN HOME, LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD'S RANCHO CARILLO PREMIER COMMUNITY. LARGE BALCONY WITH PEEK OF OCEAN.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6108 Paseo Valla
6108 Paseo Valla, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Available 04/10/20 Modern Rancho Carrillo Dual Master Townhouse - Property Id: 240270 Beautifully updated Rancho Carrillo Townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of San Marcos
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Poinsetta
7 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1123 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Felicita
30 Units Available
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
32 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
922 sqft
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Marcos rents declined significantly over the past month

San Marcos rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $1,558 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,021 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Marcos, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Marcos

    As rents have increased marginally in San Marcos, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Marcos is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $2,021 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in San Marcos.
    • While San Marcos' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Marcos is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Marcos 3 BedroomsSan Marcos Accessible ApartmentsSan Marcos Apartments under $1500
    San Marcos Apartments with BalconySan Marcos Apartments with GarageSan Marcos Apartments with GymSan Marcos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Marcos Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Marcos Apartments with Parking
    San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Marcos Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Marcos Furnished ApartmentsSan Marcos Pet Friendly PlacesSan Marcos Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
    Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
    Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Village O

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
    University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
    University of California-San Diego