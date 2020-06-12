Apartment List
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Marcos, CA

Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
16 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
La Costa Oaks North
21 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
6 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,796
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
46 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,077
1256 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
50 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1386 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Rancheros Drive Space 41
500 Rancheros Drive, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 Available 07/01/20 HOME AVAILABLE NOW IN THE HEART OF SAN MARCOS!!!!!!! - Home is Very Well Maintained!!! 3 bedroom 2 bath 1152 sq ft of living space! Private Covered Parking!! Appliances included stove, refrigerator

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1018 Grape St
1018 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1264 sqft
Spacious 3 bd/2ba Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated condo in Avocado Gardens, with two balconies, one in the dining area and one off the master bedroom with beautiful views and cool breezes, in unit laundry, new flooring, one car detached parking

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
645 Camino Magnifico
645 Camino Magnifico, San Marcos, CA
645 Camino Magnifico Available 06/19/20 Santa Fe Hills Home Available for Rent! - Large 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home available to rent end of June. Open and spacious kitchen that opens up to family room. Separate living room.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Village O
1 Unit Available
283 Marquette Ave
283 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA
Available 07/01/20 UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 286721 Best upscale neighborhood in San Marcos on Twin Oaks Valley road near CSUSM.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66
150 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1456 sqft
Spacious Manufactured Home in San Marcos - Offered by Rich Farmer Team KRC Realty - This San Marcos Manufactured home is located in the wonderful community of San Marcos Vie Estates. Offering 3 bedroom and 2 bath and over 1450 Sq/ft of living space.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Village Square at San Elijo Hills
1261 San Elijo Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1647 sqft
This is an absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom + street front office live/work town home located in San Elijo Hills.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1635 Pegasus Way
1635 Pegasus Way, San Marcos, CA
Single Family Rental Home in Rancho Santalina Neighborhood (San Marcos) - San Marcos single family rental home with charming curb appeal located in the highly desirable Rancho Santalina neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
686 Jay Court
686 Jay Court, San Marcos, CA
686 Jay Court, San Marcos, CA 92069 - 5 Bed / 3 Bath 2,897 s.q. ft. two story unit located in San Marcos. Spacious floor plan, large kitchen with plenty of counter/storage space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1214 Calle Prospero
1214 Calle Prospero, San Marcos, CA
1214 Calle Prospero Available 07/01/20 Spacious Santa Fe Hills Home with 3-Car Garage!! - Welcome to Santa Fe Hills! This 4 bedroom home is located within walking distance to Paloma Elementary, Local parks and recreation centers, Palomar College and

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
789 Avenida Codorniz
789 Avenida Codorniz, San Marcos, CA
789 Avenida Codorniz Available 07/04/20 5BR 3BA 2 Story Home. Beautiful Community. Fenced Yard. Pet Considered. - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 story home (1 Bedroom with Full Bath Downstairs!) located in the beautiful neighborhood of Santa Fe Hills.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2184 Cosmo Way
2184 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1253 sqft
2184 Cosmo Way Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome San Elijo Hills - Highly upgraded townhome in prestigious & rarely available Solaire.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
791 Marcos Vista Lane
791 Marcos Vista Lane, San Marcos, CA
Lovely Single Story Home on Cul-De-Sac - VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY! Step into this lovely home with hardwood flooring at entry and a cozy fireplace for those cooler San Marcos evenings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
673 Maybritt Circle
673 Maybritt Circle, San Marcos, CA
This 4 bed/ 2 bath 1524 sq. ft. home is available now. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in-microwave. Carpet and neutral paint throughout the home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
790 Via Bahia
790 Via Bahia, San Marcos, CA
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable Santa Fe Hills area of San Marcos. Bright, open and airy floor plan. All bedrooms upstairs. Partial ocean view. Close to Palomar and California State San Marcos Colleges, shopping, dining and freeways.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Village O
1 Unit Available
742 Almond Rd
742 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1519 sqft
Welcome to the desirable gated community of Corte Bella in Coronado Ranch. This spacious floor plan features two master suites on the top floor plus a bedroom and full bath on the main floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
772 Calle De Soto
772 Calle De Soto, San Marcos, CA
Beautiful Home with plenty of living space. Over 3200 SF, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Bonus Room, Huge master with walk in Closets. Gourmet kitchen with Dual Oven & formal dining/family room. Large backyard to play. Central Heat & Dual Zone AC.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1670 Palomar Drive
1670 Palomar Drive, San Marcos, CA
Beautiful corner lot home. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1873 SqFt, with a 3-car garage, high ceilings, an open floor plan. Great turf backyard for entertaining or relaxing.

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Marcos rents declined significantly over the past month

San Marcos rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $1,558 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,021 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Marcos, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Marcos

    As rents have increased marginally in San Marcos, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Marcos is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $2,021 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in San Marcos.
    • While San Marcos' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Marcos is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

