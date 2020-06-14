Apartment List
/
CA
/
san marcos
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

240 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, CA with garage

San Marcos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
La Costa Oaks North
20 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
6 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,796
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
673 Maybritt Circle
673 Maybritt Circle, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1524 sqft
This 4 bed/ 2 bath 1524 sq. ft. home is available now. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in-microwave. Carpet and neutral paint throughout the home.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1635 Pegasus Way
1635 Pegasus Way, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2863 sqft
Single Family Rental Home in Rancho Santalina Neighborhood (San Marcos) - San Marcos single family rental home with charming curb appeal located in the highly desirable Rancho Santalina neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive
695 Tilley Lane, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1287 sqft
695 Tilley Lane ~ Horse Property with 2 acre fenced yard - Do you need space to park a boat, RV, travel trailer, equipment? This upgraded 2 bedroom with office is located on 2 flat acres, fenced with a large rolling gate near Grand Avenue and S.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
686 Jay Court
686 Jay Court, San Marcos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2897 sqft
686 Jay Court, San Marcos, CA 92069 - 5 Bed / 3 Bath 2,897 s.q. ft. two story unit located in San Marcos. Spacious floor plan, large kitchen with plenty of counter/storage space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1214 Calle Prospero
1214 Calle Prospero, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1990 sqft
1214 Calle Prospero Available 07/01/20 Spacious Santa Fe Hills Home with 3-Car Garage!! - Welcome to Santa Fe Hills! This 4 bedroom home is located within walking distance to Paloma Elementary, Local parks and recreation centers, Palomar College and

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
789 Avenida Codorniz
789 Avenida Codorniz, San Marcos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2497 sqft
789 Avenida Codorniz Available 07/04/20 5BR 3BA 2 Story Home. Beautiful Community. Fenced Yard. Pet Considered. - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 story home (1 Bedroom with Full Bath Downstairs!) located in the beautiful neighborhood of Santa Fe Hills.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Village Square at San Elijo Hills
1261 San Elijo Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1647 sqft
This is an absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom + street front office live/work town home located in San Elijo Hills.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2184 Cosmo Way
2184 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1253 sqft
2184 Cosmo Way Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome San Elijo Hills - Highly upgraded townhome in prestigious & rarely available Solaire.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
344 Fitzpatrick Road Unit 103
344 Fitzpatrick Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1237 sqft
344 Fitzpatrick Road Unit 103 Available 06/26/20 Pristine, Newly Built Condo in San Marcos! Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Conveniences, & More! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1018 Grape St
1018 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1264 sqft
Spacious 3 bd/2ba Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated condo in Avocado Gardens, with two balconies, one in the dining area and one off the master bedroom with beautiful views and cool breezes, in unit laundry, new flooring, one car detached parking

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
645 Camino Magnifico
645 Camino Magnifico, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2897 sqft
645 Camino Magnifico Available 06/19/20 Santa Fe Hills Home Available for Rent! - Large 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home available to rent end of June. Open and spacious kitchen that opens up to family room. Separate living room.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village O
1 Unit Available
283 Marquette Ave
283 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 286721 Best upscale neighborhood in San Marcos on Twin Oaks Valley road near CSUSM.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
772 Calle De Soto
772 Calle De Soto, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3230 sqft
Beautiful Home with plenty of living space. Over 3200 SF, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Bonus Room, Huge master with walk in Closets. Gourmet kitchen with Dual Oven & formal dining/family room. Large backyard to play. Central Heat & Dual Zone AC.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1670 Palomar Drive
1670 Palomar Drive, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1873 sqft
Beautiful corner lot home. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1873 SqFt, with a 3-car garage, high ceilings, an open floor plan. Great turf backyard for entertaining or relaxing.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Village O
1 Unit Available
440 Almond Rd
440 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1228 sqft
Beautiful split level 3BR/3BA with attached 2 car garage in a private gated community.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1607 Avery Road
1607 Avery Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1740 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Amazing townhome located in Morgans Corner at San Elijo Hills featuring a courtyard entry + a bright & open plan boasting 3 BEDROOM/3.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1072 Grape St
1072 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1343 sqft
Lovely 3B/2.5BA w/ Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! 3B/2.5BA Condo available for lease in San Marcos featuring approximately 1,343 SF of living space over two levels.

1 of 25

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2130 Cosmo Way
2130 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1201 sqft
Beautifully new upgraded San Marcos condo. Located in the newer community of Solaire. Gorgeous dark wood cabinets and wood floors. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Central air conditioning.
Results within 1 mile of San Marcos

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6168 Paseo Picado
6168 Paseo Picado, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1140 sqft
Bright and spacious air conditioned end unit with 3 beds/2 baths & 2 private patios! This spacious home is situated in a park-like setting with a mountain view! Interior freshly painted & move in ready! Kitchen comes fully equipped with
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Marcos 3 BedroomsSan Marcos Accessible ApartmentsSan Marcos Apartments under $1500
San Marcos Apartments with BalconySan Marcos Apartments with GarageSan Marcos Apartments with GymSan Marcos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Marcos Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Marcos Apartments with Parking
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Marcos Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Marcos Furnished ApartmentsSan Marcos Pet Friendly PlacesSan Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego