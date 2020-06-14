Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

64 Furnished Apartments for rent in San Marcos, CA

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
871 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
400 Mulberry Drive
400 Mulberry Drive, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 ROOMMATE WANTED - Furnished room for rent - Property Id: 94097 I am looking for a roommate to share my condo. Must be clean, quite and respectful. The room is fully furnished and has its own private bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of San Marcos

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1408 La Plaza Dr
1408 La Plaza Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Lake Front Home for rent. Furnished Vacation Rental. 30 day minimum rental Available Sept 15, 2020. Two bedrooms, two bath, attached garage, covered patio for phenomenal lake and wildlife viewing.
Results within 5 miles of San Marcos
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Escondido
9 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
308 Volney Ln
308 Volney Lane, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1056 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo (recently remodeled). - Property Id: 294767 Recently remodeled unit with front and back patio. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with TV den, formal front room and large kitchen with island and dinette.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7756 Camino De Arriba
7756 Camino De Arriba, San Diego County, CA
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
6778 sqft
Gorgeous Villa in the Sky! Fully furnished 5 Br, 6 Ba Plus Guest Casita!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: With seemingly endless views, this majestic Mediterranean estate in Rancho Sante Fe's guard-gated community of Cielo is sure to please even the most

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7142 Pintail Dr
7142 Pintail Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1947 sqft
PINTAIL DR - FURNISHED OR UN-FURNISHED - REMODELED HOME IN AVIARA WITH POOL, HOT TUB, & MORE! - This beautiful and spacious (~2000 sf) 2 story house is available as a long term furnished OR unfurnished rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1190 Delpy View Point
1190 Delpy View Pt, San Diego County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1784 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6177 El Tordo
6177 El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1400 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH AND NO APPLICATION FEE! CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269 We have the best that Rancho Santa Fe has to offer! Welcome to El Tordo Villas! Elegant designer furnished Condo Villas - 2 BR/2BA each ranging in size

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6890 Mimosa Dr 3
6890 Mimosa Drive, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
550 sqft
Luxury fully furnished 1 bedroom unit attached to large resort home in Aviara division of Carlsbad, Ca. A great beach town. Unit has private fenced in yard with built in BBQ.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
5720 San Elijo
5720 San Elijo Avenue, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1000 sqft
Serene, private and quiet guest home on 2 acre estate in the covenant of Rancho Santa Fe.Direct access to trails from backyard. 1 queen bed, 1 single bed and office. Wonderfully furnished. Live in one the USA most wealthy communities.

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
227 Fraxinella Street
227 Fraxinella Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
827 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This beautiful Encinitas home is an updated 2BR, 1BA home with 1,100sq. ft. of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2351 Altisma Way
2351 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1440 sqft
Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED, upgraded throughout. Perfect for work relocation or temporary housing due to home remodel or repairs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7163 TERN Place
7163 Tern Place, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN AVIARA! AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 Fully furnished 2 BR, 2.5 BATH, Formal Living and Dining Rms, Huge Open Kitchen w/Family Rm, Fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1418 Portofino Drive
1418 Portofino Drive, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL HOUSE For Rent $3,900/MO. Home overlooks the Shadowridge golf course with panoramic views. Free parking, WiFi. Close to Oceanside and Carlsbad beaches, Legoland, shopping centers, grocery stores.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Kit Carson
1 Unit Available
440 W Citracado
440 West Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1008 sqft
1 STORY, SHORT TERM AVAILABLE, FULLY FURNISHED, in So Escondido. This beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo has been completely remodeled. Full size washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6115 Mimulus
6115 Mimulus, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
10375 sqft
See Virtual Tour Link. Escape to a private, lushly landscaped all fenced and gated 2.1 acre oasis, where one can enjoy the beauty found at this prime Rancho Santa Fe Covenant location.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7051 Estrella De Mar Rd.
7051 Estrella De Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1783 sqft
Walking distance to the beautiful Omni La Costa Resort & Spa! Fully furnished single level villa.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2625 Pirineos Way
2625 Pirineos Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1359 sqft
Beautiful & bright furnished condo. Available 9/1 - 11/14/20. Rent is $2700 - $3700/month depending on time of year & length of stay. Top level, end unit. Queen beds in each bdrm. Beautifully decorated.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2005 Costa Del Mar Rd.
2005 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$2,700
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED studio condo. 1.5 baths. Rent ranges from $2,700 to $3,000/month depending on season and length of stay.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
3451 Camino Alegre
3451 Camino Alegre, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,795
3208 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort style living in the beautiful community of Santa Fe Trails in La Costa! Wonderful home with 4 full bdrms, an exercise room & large upstairs loft.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2003 Costa Del Mar Rd
2003 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,200
800 sqft
Beautiful furnished property just inside gates of Omni La Costa Resort. Available at 3 night minimum stays, monthly & long term. Live the good life - 800sqft 1 bedroom king bed + bonus office w/ queen pull out + sofa sleeper in living room.

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Marcos rents declined significantly over the past month

San Marcos rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $1,558 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,021 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Marcos, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Marcos

    As rents have increased marginally in San Marcos, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Marcos is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $2,021 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in San Marcos.
    • While San Marcos' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Marcos is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

