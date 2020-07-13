124 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, CA with pool

Apartment List
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
$
3 Units Available
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community spread over 15 acres of land with walking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, two spas, basketball courts and picnic areas. Apartments include vaulted ceilings, gas kitchens, and a washer and dryer.
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,947
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
La Costa Oaks North
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,229
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,069
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
34 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
867 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Village O
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
1 of 38

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
44 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,775
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
1 of 48

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,246
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
2 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,084
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Village O
283 Marquette Ave
283 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1500 sqft
UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 286721 Best upscale neighborhood in San Marcos on Twin Oaks Valley road near CSUSM.7-11, Perks coffee, Bellows, Primos Mexican, Indian restaurant just across the home ! 1 min walk.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Elijo Hills
1411 Chert Dr.
1411 Chert Drive, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1459 sqft
1411 Chert Dr. Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in gated community - Here is a charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with an attached 2 car garage. Approx. 1500 sq ft. Home is light and bright with a modern touch.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Village O
539 Almond Road
539 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1228 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED TOWNHOME located in the desirable gated community of Portarosa at Coronado Ranch! This beautiful unit offers amazing upgrades & features including 3 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS, premium hardwood flooring, gourmet granite kitchen, custom stone

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
673 Maybritt Circle
673 Maybritt Circle, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1524 sqft
This 4 bed/ 2 bath 1524 sq. ft. home is available now. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in-microwave. Carpet and neutral paint throughout the home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1898 Matin Circle #189
1898 Matin Circle, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1004 sqft
1898 Matin Circle #189 Available 08/05/20 Fabulous Upgraded Condo in the Ambiance community of San Marcos - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE! Located in the park-like Ambiance community, this former model home boasts many upgrades:

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Village O
607 Kellogg St
607 Kellogg Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1238 sqft
Sophisticated 3BR 3Full BA Tri-Level Condo. HOA Privileges Includes Pool/Spa. - Sophisticated 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, tri-level condo in gated community. Main level boasts lovely Caribbean Rosewood flooring. Carpet and tile in bedrooms and stairs.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
217 Westlake Dr
217 Westlake Drive, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
913 sqft
Newly remodeled townhome with open Kitchen, granite counter top and stainless appliances. Big size master bedroom with cozy balcony and walk in closet. Private patio outside for entertaining family and friends. Wood floor in living room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
131 Diamante Road
131 Diamante Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1230 sqft
Rent immediately!!!. Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath and 2 CAR garage – new construction Plan 3. Located in Skyhaus gated neighborhood in Rancho Tesoro in San Marcos.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
University Commons
2486 Antlers Way
2486 Antlers, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
Private end unit located in Magnolia at Old Creek Ranch near San Elijo Hills & La Costa. This popular plan 9 features 3 Bedroom + Study/Office (opt. 4th Bedroom) & 3.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1072 Grape St
1072 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1343 sqft
Lovely 3B/2.5BA w/ Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! 3B/2.5BA Condo available for lease in San Marcos featuring approximately 1,343 SF of living space over two levels.

1 of 25

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
University Commons
2130 Cosmo Way
2130 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1201 sqft
Beautifully new upgraded San Marcos condo. Located in the newer community of Solaire. Gorgeous dark wood cabinets and wood floors. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Central air conditioning.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Village O
474 Almond Road
474 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
879 sqft
474 Almond Road Available 08/14/20 Marvelous Condo Close To All! - Enjoy this 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of San Marcos! Lovely dual master suites with plush carpeting and custom custom paint and each with its own full bathroom suite.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Village O
820 Almond Road
820 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1209 sqft
Beautiful 2B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 2B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in San Marcos in the Corte Bella at Coronado Ranch community, featuring approximately 1209 SF over 3 levels.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
209 Woodland Pkwy 222
209 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
908 sqft
Unit 222 Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2 Bed/2 Bath - Unit Laundry - Pool/Spa! - Property Id: 318610 Upgraded 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo **Pets Welcome!** BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR: - 2 BD/2 BA, 908 SqFt - Granite Counters - White Cabinets - Stainless Steel

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
862 Day Lily Ct
862 Day Lily Court, San Marcos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,195
2664 sqft
862 Day Lily Ct Available 09/14/20 San Marcos House for Rent! - 5 Bedroom House in San Marcos! Main floor is open and laid out perfectly for entertaining.

July 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Marcos rents declined slightly over the past month

San Marcos rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $1,555 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,017 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in San Marcos over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,540; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Marcos

    As rents have fallen slightly in San Marcos, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Marcos is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $2,017 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Marcos fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Marcos is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

