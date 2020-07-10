Apartment List
121 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
37 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
867 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Village O
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,804
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community spread over 15 acres of land with walking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, two spas, basketball courts and picnic areas. Apartments include vaulted ceilings, gas kitchens, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
51 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,775
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
La Costa Oaks North
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,069
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,246
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
13 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,912
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Village O
283 Marquette Ave
283 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1500 sqft
UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 286721 Best upscale neighborhood in San Marcos on Twin Oaks Valley road near CSUSM.7-11, Perks coffee, Bellows, Primos Mexican, Indian restaurant just across the home ! 1 min walk.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Village O
539 Almond Road
539 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1228 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED TOWNHOME located in the desirable gated community of Portarosa at Coronado Ranch! This beautiful unit offers amazing upgrades & features including 3BD/3BA, premium hardwood flooring, gourmet granite kitchen, custom stone backsplash,

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Village O
206 Aurora ave
206 Aurora Avenue, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse w/ Garage, Backyard, Community Amenities - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is available and ready for move in. Located near Cal State San Marcos and Kaiser Permanente San Marcos off Twin Oaks Valley Rd.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
809 Bel Esprit Circle
809 Bel Esprit Circle, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
809 Bel Esprit Circle Available 07/22/20 Cute studio in the hills of San Marcos - Private patio area and AMAZING views! - We are proud to present this cute studio in the hills of San Marcos! Utilities included! Just a short drive from all the

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
673 Maybritt Circle
673 Maybritt Circle, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1524 sqft
This 4 bed/ 2 bath 1524 sq. ft. home is available now. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in-microwave. Carpet and neutral paint throughout the home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1599 Loma Alta
1599 Loma Alta Drive, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2030 sqft
1599 Loma Alta Available 08/01/20 1599 Loma Alta - Single-story home in culdesac location in Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos - Single-story home on a quiet culdesac in Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
708 Casita Lane
708 Casita Lane, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2876 sqft
This beautiful and spacious home located in Santa Fe Hills enjoys a bed and bath down stairs. The floor plan is perfect for a family who needs a down stairs bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1093 Vega Way
1093 Vega Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,188
2624 sqft
1093 Vega Way Available 07/21/20 1093 Vega Way ~ Beautiful Home in San Elijo Hills w/ a loft! - This is a beautiful two-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
1629 Avery Road
1629 Avery Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing townhome located in Morgans Corner/San Elijo Hills! This Plan 2 end unit offers a gated courtyard entry, bright & open floorplan & 3 BD/2.5 BA (3rd BD is upstairs LOFT w/wood flooring, can be used for Xtra den/office/playroom or bedroom).

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
566 Dundee Lane
566 Dundee Lane, San Marcos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2761 sqft
• Great family home in a gated community near CSUSM. One bedroom downstairs with a full bath and 4 bedrooms upstairs. The first floor has living room and family room, formal dining and breakfast area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
217 Westlake Dr
217 Westlake Drive, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
913 sqft
Newly remodeled townhome with open Kitchen, granite counter top and stainless appliances. Big size master bedroom with cozy balcony and walk in closet. Private patio outside for entertaining family and friends. Wood floor in living room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
344 Fitzpatrick Road Unit 103
344 Fitzpatrick Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1237 sqft
Pristine, Newly Built Condo in San Marcos! Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Conveniences, & More! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
131 Diamante Road
131 Diamante Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1230 sqft
Rent immediately!!!. Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath and 2 CAR garage – new construction Plan 3. Located in Skyhaus gated neighborhood in Rancho Tesoro in San Marcos.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24
433 Autumn Drive, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1180 sqft
Beautiful, squeaky clean and recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit with granite counters, stainless refrigerator, range, oven, and dishwasher.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
University Commons
2448 Longstaff Ct.
2448 Longstaff Court, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful home in a great location next to Carlsbad! Refreshing community pool and spa - just steps from the home! Great floor plan with two master bedroom suites upstairs and an office or bedroom downstairs (no closet).

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
University Commons
2486 Antlers Way
2486 Antlers, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
Private end unit located in Magnolia at Old Creek Ranch near San Elijo Hills & La Costa. This popular plan 9 features 3 Bedroom + Study/Office (opt. 4th Bedroom) & 3.

July 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Marcos rents declined slightly over the past month

San Marcos rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $1,555 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,017 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in San Marcos over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,540; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Marcos

    As rents have fallen slightly in San Marcos, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Marcos is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $2,017 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Marcos fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Marcos is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

