117 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Marcos renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Village O
6 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
La Costa Oaks North
20 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
871 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,796
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1289 Holmgrove Drive
1289 Holmgrove Drive, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3502 sqft
Exceptional view property located near the end of the cul-de-sac in the Atherton neighborhood of San Elijo Hills. Open mountain, coastal and community views! 4 bedrooms + loft/ 4 baths (including entry level bed/bath).

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Village O
1 Unit Available
440 Almond Rd
440 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1228 sqft
Beautiful split level 3BR/3BA with attached 2 car garage in a private gated community.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1607 Avery Road
1607 Avery Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1740 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Amazing townhome located in Morgans Corner at San Elijo Hills featuring a courtyard entry + a bright & open plan boasting 3 BEDROOM/3.

1 of 25

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2130 Cosmo Way
2130 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1201 sqft
Beautifully new upgraded San Marcos condo. Located in the newer community of Solaire. Gorgeous dark wood cabinets and wood floors. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Central air conditioning.
Results within 1 mile of San Marcos

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2076 Fuerte Lane
2076 Fuerte Lane, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2876 sqft
2076 Fuerte Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Two Story Home in Escondido. - MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE THIS SPACIOUS TWO STORY REMODELED HOME WITH HUGE YARD AND PATIO! FOR LEASE: 2076 Fuerte Ln Escondido, Ca.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2918-202 Luciernaga St
2918 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
Available July 10, 2020 for Move-In & Showing! Cathedral ceilings! Many windows! Light! Light! Light! Upstairs apartment , private, corner unit. Reserved 1 Parking Space & 1 Garage To View Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6235 Via Trato
6235 Via Trato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1292 sqft
Fantastic Townhome features 3 bedrooms + den/office & 3 full baths. Desirable Cascada Complex in Rancho Carrillo! Open & bright floorplan with spacious 2 car attached garage and new hardwood floors.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6258 Paseo Elegancia
6258 Paseo Elegancia, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
3743 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD HOME! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3.5BA estate home comes with 3,743 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6305 CITRACADO CIRCLE
6305 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1200 sqft
MODERN, SPACIOUS, LIGHT & BRIGHT TOWN HOME, LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD'S RANCHO CARILLO PREMIER COMMUNITY. LARGE BALCONY WITH PEEK OF OCEAN.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1718 Playa Vista
1718 Playa Vista, Lake San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
3915 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Home in the Varadero Community - This gorgeous, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated Varadero Community.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6108 Paseo Valla
6108 Paseo Valla, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Available 04/10/20 Modern Rancho Carrillo Dual Master Townhouse - Property Id: 240270 Beautifully updated Rancho Carrillo Townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of San Marcos
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Poinsetta
12 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1436 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Felicita
25 Units Available
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Kit Carson
14 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1353 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Escondido
6 Units Available
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Midway
3 Units Available
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Marcos, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Marcos renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

