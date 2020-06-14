108 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, CA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Marcos renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Village O
6 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
La Costa Oaks North
20 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
871 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
49 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,910
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
6 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,796
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Woodland Parkway - 215
202 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
651 sqft
202 Woodland Parkway - 215 Available 06/29/20 Second story Condo--202 Woodland Pkwy #215 - This upper-level condo in east San Marcos! Available June 29th! Newer paint and laminate flooring, air conditioner and the condo comes with stove, dishwasher

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
500 Rancheros Drive Space 41
500 Rancheros Drive, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 Available 07/01/20 HOME AVAILABLE NOW IN THE HEART OF SAN MARCOS!!!!!!! - Home is Very Well Maintained!!! 3 bedroom 2 bath 1152 sq ft of living space! Private Covered Parking!! Appliances included stove, refrigerator

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village O
1 Unit Available
283 Marquette Ave
283 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 286721 Best upscale neighborhood in San Marcos on Twin Oaks Valley road near CSUSM.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66
150 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1456 sqft
Spacious Manufactured Home in San Marcos - Offered by Rich Farmer Team KRC Realty - This San Marcos Manufactured home is located in the wonderful community of San Marcos Vie Estates. Offering 3 bedroom and 2 bath and over 1450 Sq/ft of living space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Village O
1 Unit Available
742 Almond Rd
742 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1519 sqft
Welcome to the desirable gated community of Corte Bella in Coronado Ranch. This spacious floor plan features two master suites on the top floor plus a bedroom and full bath on the main floor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Village O
1 Unit Available
440 Almond Rd
440 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1228 sqft
Beautiful split level 3BR/3BA with attached 2 car garage in a private gated community.
Results within 1 mile of San Marcos
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedrooms available just off Highway 15. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry, and balcony or patio vistas. Pool, gym, tennis court and hot tub on-site. Carport parking available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1508 Circa Del Lago
1508 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful senior living at Lake San Marcos at The Chateau! Independent 55+ living community. Rental price includes HOA amenities of 30 meal tickets, transportation, bi-monthly cleaning, water and trash.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1616 Circa Del Lago
1616 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
660 sqft
This newly updated 660 sf condo in the desirable 55+ community of Chateau at Lake San Marcos features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, refrigerator, a lovely covered balcony, fireplace and covered parking.
Results within 5 miles of San Marcos
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Poinsetta
7 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Felicita
25 Units Available
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Escondido
9 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
26 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,363
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
East Grove
11 Units Available
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1100 sqft
Come home to The Willows and enjoy the advantages of spacious apartments and ample parking. We have a wide variety of living spaces to choose from, all with large closets and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Kit Carson
14 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1353 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in San Marcos, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Marcos renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Village O

