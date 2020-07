Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed carport 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage guest suite internet access package receiving pet friendly

Located outside San Diego in San Marcos, eaves San Marcos is an Avalon community with convenient shopping, Restaurant Row and colleges nearby. Easy access to major highways including 15 and 78 and a short drive to some of the area’s best beaches. eaves San Marcos apartments feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select homes, updated baths with modern finishes in select homes, updated courtyard with grills and lounge seating, updated basketball court, tennis court, and tot lot, and swimming pool and spa with updated sun deck and grilling areas