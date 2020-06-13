Apartment List
116 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
50 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,910
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,107
871 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
16 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village O
5 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
La Costa Oaks North
21 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
6 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,796
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2448 Longstaff Ct.
2448 Longstaff Court, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful home in a great location next to Carlsbad! Refreshing community pool and spa - just steps from the home! Great floor plan with two master bedroom suites upstairs and an office or bedroom downstairs (no closet).

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
673 Maybritt Circle
673 Maybritt Circle, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1524 sqft
This 4 bed/ 2 bath 1524 sq. ft. home is available now. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in-microwave. Carpet and neutral paint throughout the home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1018 Grape St
1018 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1264 sqft
Spacious 3 bd/2ba Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated condo in Avocado Gardens, with two balconies, one in the dining area and one off the master bedroom with beautiful views and cool breezes, in unit laundry, new flooring, one car detached parking

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Village O
1 Unit Available
283 Marquette Ave
283 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 286721 Best upscale neighborhood in San Marcos on Twin Oaks Valley road near CSUSM.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1635 Pegasus Way
1635 Pegasus Way, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2863 sqft
Single Family Rental Home in Rancho Santalina Neighborhood (San Marcos) - San Marcos single family rental home with charming curb appeal located in the highly desirable Rancho Santalina neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2184 Cosmo Way
2184 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1253 sqft
2184 Cosmo Way Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome San Elijo Hills - Highly upgraded townhome in prestigious & rarely available Solaire.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
791 Marcos Vista Lane
791 Marcos Vista Lane, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1703 sqft
Lovely Single Story Home on Cul-De-Sac - VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY! Step into this lovely home with hardwood flooring at entry and a cozy fireplace for those cooler San Marcos evenings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Village O
1 Unit Available
742 Almond Rd
742 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1519 sqft
Welcome to the desirable gated community of Corte Bella in Coronado Ranch. This spacious floor plan features two master suites on the top floor plus a bedroom and full bath on the main floor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2486 Antlers Way
2486 Antlers, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
Private end unit located in Magnolia at Old Creek Ranch near San Elijo Hills & La Costa. This popular plan 9 features 3Bd + Study/Office (opt. 4th Bedroom) & 3.5 Baths w/designer upgrades thru/out incl.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1289 Holmgrove Drive
1289 Holmgrove Drive, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3502 sqft
Exceptional view property located near the end of the cul-de-sac in the Atherton neighborhood of San Elijo Hills. Open mountain, coastal and community views! 4 bedrooms + loft/ 4 baths (including entry level bed/bath).

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1072 Grape St
1072 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1343 sqft
Lovely 3B/2.5BA w/ Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! 3B/2.5BA Condo available for lease in San Marcos featuring approximately 1,343 SF of living space over two levels.
Results within 1 mile of San Marcos
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista Village
965 W Lincoln Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with plenty of interior upgrades. On-site BBQ area, on-site management, and assigned parking. Units have a private balcony or patio. Several floor plans and buildings to choose from. Pet-friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6168 Paseo Picado
6168 Paseo Picado, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1140 sqft
Bright and spacious air conditioned end unit with 3 beds/2 baths & 2 private patios! This spacious home is situated in a park-like setting with a mountain view! Interior freshly painted & move in ready! Kitchen comes fully equipped with

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1051 Rock Springs Rd 222
1051 Rock Springs Road, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
966 sqft
Unit 222 Available 06/28/20 UPGRADED 2 BD/2 BA, Available 6/28! Balcony / Pool - Property Id: 300114 2 Bed/2 Bath - Carport, Pool, 1.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2076 Fuerte Lane
2076 Fuerte Lane, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2876 sqft
2076 Fuerte Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Two Story Home in Escondido. - MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE THIS SPACIOUS TWO STORY REMODELED HOME WITH HUGE YARD AND PATIO! FOR LEASE: 2076 Fuerte Ln Escondido, Ca.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
917 W Lincoln Ave
917 West Lincoln Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1326 sqft
Brand New Townhomes in Escondido! - Property Id: 221958 ***ONE MONTH FREE! on a 13 month lease*** Brand New construction in the City of Escondido minutes away from Interstate 15 and Highway 78. These luxury townhome style apartments offer 3Bed/2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in San Marcos, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Marcos renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

