Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving dog grooming area hot tub

Located in San Marcos, Palomar Station is a community of modern apartments coupled with unique amenities such as resort-style pools, a high-performance fitness center, and beautiful outdoor spaces to entertain, unwind, and connect. Pet owners particularly enjoy the wood-grain finish flooring in the apartments and amenities such as the dog park and pet spa. Your spacious apartment home is refined with designer finishes, sleek fixtures, gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, high ceilings, walk-in closets, and much more. Located near the Grand Plaza, Restaurant Row, Palomar Community College, and Cal State San Marcos, Palomar Station places you amongst the best shopping, dining, and education.