Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Hamilton Manor Apartments

3915 Hamilton Ave #16 · (408) 878-1930
Location

3915 Hamilton Ave #16, San Jose, CA 95130
West Campbell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$1,910

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamilton Manor Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Hamilton Manor is a pleasant apartment community near San Tomas Expressway, on the border between San Jose and Campbell. It offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with an emphasis on comfort, value, and convenience, at reasonable rates. Hamilton Manor is walking distance to a wide variety of stores and other businesses, including a movie theatre complex. The community is close to public transportation and to the 280, 85, and 17 freeways, for easy access to all of Silicon Valley. The spacious apartments feature handsome wood-stained kitchen cabinets and ample storage space. There is a laundry facility onsite. Most units have onsite parking, some with covered spaces. Hamilton Manor is within the highly rated Moreland School District, with an elementary school a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000 (1 bedroom and 2 bedroom/ 1 bath)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions, height, and weight apply. Please see rules for details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hamilton Manor Apartments have any available units?
Hamilton Manor Apartments has a unit available for $1,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Hamilton Manor Apartments have?
Some of Hamilton Manor Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamilton Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hamilton Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamilton Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamilton Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hamilton Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hamilton Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Hamilton Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hamilton Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamilton Manor Apartments have a pool?
No, Hamilton Manor Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hamilton Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hamilton Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hamilton Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Hamilton Manor Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
