Hamilton Manor Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Hamilton Manor is a pleasant apartment community near San Tomas Expressway, on the border between San Jose and Campbell. It offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with an emphasis on comfort, value, and convenience, at reasonable rates. Hamilton Manor is walking distance to a wide variety of stores and other businesses, including a movie theatre complex. The community is close to public transportation and to the 280, 85, and 17 freeways, for easy access to all of Silicon Valley. The spacious apartments feature handsome wood-stained kitchen cabinets and ample storage space. There is a laundry facility onsite. Most units have onsite parking, some with covered spaces. Hamilton Manor is within the highly rated Moreland School District, with an elementary school a few blocks away.