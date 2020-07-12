/
west campbell
227 Apartments for rent in West Campbell, Campbell, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hamilton Manor is a pleasant apartment community near San Tomas Expressway, on the border between San Jose and Campbell. It offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with an emphasis on comfort, value, and convenience, at reasonable rates.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Greenery Apartment Homes
999 W Hamilton Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
834 sqft
Great serenity, great value. The Greenery is a lush, beautiful, and peaceful community, green with trees, gardens, and pathways.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1174 Bismarck Drive
1174 Bismarck Drive, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1174 Bismarck Drive Available 07/18/20 Remodeled duplex, 2 bedroom + office in Campbell - Clean and bright, this 2 bedroom + office home is located on a tree lined street just off Hamilton Ave, near Westgate.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Victor Avenue
219 Victor Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1210 sqft
Beautiful and Updated Campbell Home - Well-kept and updated Campbell Home with beautifully manicured front and back yards! 3 bedrooms, one of which has two separate entries and could alternatively be used as an office.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4070 Bismarck Dr
4070 Bismarck Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
950 sqft
Fantastic Duplex in Prime Bay Area Location - Wonderfully kept duplex conveniently located in the Campbell area. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, schools, and major commuting routes.
Results within 1 mile of West Campbell
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
81 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,755
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
995 sqft
Conveniently located close to Starbucks, Rite Aid and a Light Rail Station. Units include granite counters, microwave, patio or balcony. Community features gym, hot tub, and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,795
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
855 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1165 Smith Ave. L
1165 Smith Avenue, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 bd 2.5 bath nice quiet Campbell area - Property Id: 319187 Nice quiet neighborhood, great schools, 2 large bd 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4731 Castlewood Dr
4731 Castlewood Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1382 sqft
4731 Castlewood Dr Available 09/09/20 3BD/2BA Strawberry Park Home - Available 09/09! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4417 Grimsby DR
4417 Grimsby Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1201 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful home on a tree-lined street in a prime, West San Jose neighborhood. Top-ranked schools (Baker, Moreland, Prospect) and Harker are nearby.Convenient access to commutes routes and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell
725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
791 Aurora Ave
791 Aurora Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1107 sqft
Clean, Bright and Airy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath West San Jose Home - Must see this clean and bright west San Jose 3 bedroom 2 bath home located near shopping and dining in the Strawberry Park neighborhood! Home features gleaming hardwood floors, central
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
1367 Phelps Ave
1367 Phelps Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1107 sqft
1367 Phelps Ave, #1 is a 3 Bed / 2.0 Bath, 1107 square foot Condo.
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
3649 Williams Rd
3649 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1400 sqft
3649 Williams Rd San Jose, CA 95117 Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath, townhouse located in Northern San Jose (Blackford District). It is situated just off of San Tomas Expressway for easy freeway access. This is a 4 unit townhouse complex.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Salice Way, Campbell, CA 95008
118 Salice Way, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1141 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed820fa8f6f1752fadaaa0a This is a well-maintained and updated townhouse with a one car attached garage and one extra permitted parking spot outside.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4127 Blackford Cir
4127 Blackford Circle, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1025 sqft
Charming 2 Master bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Townhouse has easy access to 280 for commuting. This unit is close to Santana Row and Valley Fair mall providing quick access to restaurants and shopping. With 1025 Sq. Ft.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10
4734 West Hamilton Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
900 sqft
Move-in special! $1000.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
18241 CLEMSON AVENUE
18241 Clemson Avenue, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
18241 CLEMSON AVENUE Available 05/21/20 SARATOGA - Nice updated home in Saratoga with covered patio. - Saratoga CALL FOR APPOINTMENT @ 408-355-1519. PLEASE DO NOT EMAIL.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7
1107 Roewill Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
This agreeable 600-square-foot apartment in the peaceful Anderson West neighborhood in San Jose is unfurnished and well-ventilated. One bedroom and 1 bathroom. Nice and cozy interior with carpeted floor, and high vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
4006 Teale Ave
4006 Teale Avenue, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1769 sqft
Great Home, Great Location, Near Restaurants, Parks, Shopping and Schools. Minutes to all Bay Area High Tech Companies. Call today!
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
18430 Baylor Avenue
18430 Baylor Avenue, Saratoga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1500 sqft
4 Bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1 story 1500sqft, and huge lot side of 8000 sq ft best location in Saratoga boarder of Campbell Close to all the high techs, Apple, Google, Ebay, Netflix, and more Close to 85, 280 17/880, Lawrence and San Tomas
Results within 5 miles of West Campbell
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
11 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,287
948 sqft
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,515
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.
