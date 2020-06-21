All apartments in San Jose
San Jose, CA
997 E Julian St Master Bedroom
997 E Julian St Master Bedroom

997 East Julian Street · (669) 225-0230
Location

997 East Julian Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Master Bedroom · Avail. Jul 1

$1,490

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Master Bedroom Available 07/01/20 Master bedroom with private bathroom near SJSU - Property Id: 274603

**** Rent: $1490 private or $800 per person for two roommates

This is a master bedroom with private bathroom in a single-family house. This room is spacious and suitable for one person or two roommates. It is suitable for students or professionals. Other rooms of the house are also rented out to college students.

Parking is available for free. Long or short-term lease is available. Full access to the kitchen and furnished living room.

This property was fully renovated two years ago with new bedrooms, kitchen, bathrooms, closets, carpet, paint and bath fixtures.... Large living room with cozy new electric fireplace. Close to bus stop, shops, and freeway, easy for transportation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274603
Property Id 274603

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom have any available units?
997 E Julian St Master Bedroom has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom have?
Some of 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom currently offering any rent specials?
997 E Julian St Master Bedroom isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom pet-friendly?
No, 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom offer parking?
Yes, 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom does offer parking.
Does 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom have a pool?
No, 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom does not have a pool.
Does 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom have accessible units?
No, 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom does not have accessible units.
Does 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 997 E Julian St Master Bedroom has units with dishwashers.
