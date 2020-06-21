997 E Julian St Master Bedroom

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unit Master Bedroom Available 07/01/20 Master bedroom with private bathroom near SJSU - Property Id: 274603



**** Rent: $1490 private or $800 per person for two roommates



This is a master bedroom with private bathroom in a single-family house. This room is spacious and suitable for one person or two roommates. It is suitable for students or professionals. Other rooms of the house are also rented out to college students.



Parking is available for free. Long or short-term lease is available. Full access to the kitchen and furnished living room.



This property was fully renovated two years ago with new bedrooms, kitchen, bathrooms, closets, carpet, paint and bath fixtures.... Large living room with cozy new electric fireplace. Close to bus stop, shops, and freeway, easy for transportation.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274603

Property Id 274603



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5804752)