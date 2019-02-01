All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125

954 Costen Court · (650) 463-9203
Location

954 Costen Court, San Jose, CA 95125

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eb0e12f59417267b90a5800 Popular family-friendly neighborhood located away from main roads
2 master-suites with plush carpet
Living room & dining room on lower level with hardwood
Kitchen and a half bath on lower level with ceramic tiles
Washer and dryer in unit
Stainless steel dishwasher, stainless gas stove, Stainless refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer included
2-car attached garage w/ plenty of storage space
Central heating & air-conditioning
Front Patio great for BBQ and kids to play
Close to highway 87, 280, 85, Costco, Trader Joe's, Safe Way, and Oakridge Mall.
Walking distance to Rubino Park

Security Deposit: $3,250, Garbage and HOA are included in rent, Tenants are responsible for utilities, Great credit score, No pets please, No Smoking please. Minimum 1-year lease.

(RLNE5766959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have any available units?
954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 has a unit available for $3,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have?
Some of 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 currently offering any rent specials?
954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 pet-friendly?
No, 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 offer parking?
Yes, 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 does offer parking.
Does 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have a pool?
No, 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 does not have a pool.
Does 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have accessible units?
No, 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 does not have accessible units.
Does 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 has units with dishwashers.
