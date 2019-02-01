954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125

Amenities
Popular family-friendly neighborhood located away from main roads
2 master-suites with plush carpet
Living room & dining room on lower level with hardwood
Kitchen and a half bath on lower level with ceramic tiles
Washer and dryer in unit
Stainless steel dishwasher, stainless gas stove, Stainless refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer included
2-car attached garage w/ plenty of storage space
Central heating & air-conditioning
Front Patio great for BBQ and kids to play
Close to highway 87, 280, 85, Costco, Trader Joe's, Safe Way, and Oakridge Mall.
Walking distance to Rubino Park
Security Deposit: $3,250, Garbage and HOA are included in rent, Tenants are responsible for utilities, Great credit score, No pets please, No Smoking please. Minimum 1-year lease.
(RLNE5766959)