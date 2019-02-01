954 Costen Ct, San Jose, CA, US, 95125

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eb0e12f59417267b90a5800 Popular family-friendly neighborhood located away from main roads

2 master-suites with plush carpet

Living room & dining room on lower level with hardwood

Kitchen and a half bath on lower level with ceramic tiles

Washer and dryer in unit

Stainless steel dishwasher, stainless gas stove, Stainless refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer included

2-car attached garage w/ plenty of storage space

Central heating & air-conditioning

Front Patio great for BBQ and kids to play

Close to highway 87, 280, 85, Costco, Trader Joe's, Safe Way, and Oakridge Mall.

Walking distance to Rubino Park



Security Deposit: $3,250, Garbage and HOA are included in rent, Tenants are responsible for utilities, Great credit score, No pets please, No Smoking please. Minimum 1-year lease.



(RLNE5766959)