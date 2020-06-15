Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

The unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1 car attached garage. Its relaxing and airy interior has hardwood flooring all throughout, recessed lighting, big windows with blinds. The kitchen has Corian countertop with fine cabinets and drawers for storage. It is equipped with modern appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal. An installed centralized air conditioning and gas heating serve as the duplexs climate control. There are an in-unit washer and dryer readily available for laundry needs. Its clean and chic bathrooms have a vanity and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a frameless glass panel.



The exterior also has a yard and a patio -- perfect places to unwind or do some outdoor activities with family and friends.



Pets are not allowed but still negotiable (depending on the applicants qualification) with a $500 deposit per pet.



846 Creek Drive is approximately 21-minute walk from the 901 ALUM ROCK-SANTA TERESA VIA BAYPOINT at the CURTNER STATION (0) stop.



Nearby parks: River Glen Park, Lincoln Glen Park, and Roy Avenue Park.



Nearby Schools:

Booksin Elementary School - 1.44 miles, 8/10

Willow Glen High School - 0.82 miles, 7/10

University Preparatory Academy Charter - 0.62 miles, 9/10

Willow Glen Middle School - 0.82 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

26 SUNNYVALE/LOCKHEED EASTRIDGE - 0.4 miLES

64 ALMADEN LRT - MCKEE & WHITE - 0.5 miLES



Rail lines:

901 ALUM ROCK-SANTA TERESA VIA BAYPOINT - 0.6 miles

Bullet Baby Bullet - 1.0 miles

Limited Limited - 1.0 miles

Local Local - 1.0 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5846180)