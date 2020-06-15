All apartments in San Jose
Location

846 Creek Drive, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
The unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1 car attached garage. Its relaxing and airy interior has hardwood flooring all throughout, recessed lighting, big windows with blinds. The kitchen has Corian countertop with fine cabinets and drawers for storage. It is equipped with modern appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal. An installed centralized air conditioning and gas heating serve as the duplexs climate control. There are an in-unit washer and dryer readily available for laundry needs. Its clean and chic bathrooms have a vanity and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a frameless glass panel.

The exterior also has a yard and a patio -- perfect places to unwind or do some outdoor activities with family and friends.

Pets are not allowed but still negotiable (depending on the applicants qualification) with a $500 deposit per pet.

846 Creek Drive is approximately 21-minute walk from the 901 ALUM ROCK-SANTA TERESA VIA BAYPOINT at the CURTNER STATION (0) stop.

Nearby parks: River Glen Park, Lincoln Glen Park, and Roy Avenue Park.

Nearby Schools:
Booksin Elementary School - 1.44 miles, 8/10
Willow Glen High School - 0.82 miles, 7/10
University Preparatory Academy Charter - 0.62 miles, 9/10
Willow Glen Middle School - 0.82 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
26 SUNNYVALE/LOCKHEED EASTRIDGE - 0.4 miLES
64 ALMADEN LRT - MCKEE & WHITE - 0.5 miLES

Rail lines:
901 ALUM ROCK-SANTA TERESA VIA BAYPOINT - 0.6 miles
Bullet Baby Bullet - 1.0 miles
Limited Limited - 1.0 miles
Local Local - 1.0 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 Creek Drive have any available units?
846 Creek Drive has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 Creek Drive have?
Some of 846 Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
846 Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 846 Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 846 Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 846 Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 846 Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 846 Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 846 Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 846 Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 846 Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 846 Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 846 Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
