834 Riverside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Classic Willow Glen Home! - This Classic Two Bedroom, One Bath Willow Glen Home has Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Custom Coving. Vintage Tiled Kitchen, Breakfast Nook and Bath. Electric Range. Dishwasher. Refrigerator.



Living Room with Fireplace and Vaulted Ceiling. Formal Dining Room. Mud Room and Partial Basement with Washer/Dryer (Gas) Hookups. Water Softener.



Beautifully Manicured Backyard with Mature Landscaping and Fruit Trees. Perfect for Entertaining. Detached Garage.



Convenient Location with Easy Access to Willow Glen Shops, Downtown San Jose, Hwys 280 and 87 and Diridon CalTrain Station.



No Smoking.

No Pets.



Property is Leased Unfurnished. Garbage and Gardening Included in Rent.



For more information and to apply online, visit: www.ProvidentRentals.com



Professionally Managed by

Provident Property Management

DRE #01526063



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5670975)