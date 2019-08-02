All apartments in San Jose
834 Riverside Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

834 Riverside Drive

834 Riverside Drive · (408) 995-5900 ext. 102
Location

834 Riverside Drive, San Jose, CA 95125
Broadway-Palmhaven

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 834 Riverside Drive · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1418 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic Willow Glen Home! - This Classic Two Bedroom, One Bath Willow Glen Home has Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Custom Coving. Vintage Tiled Kitchen, Breakfast Nook and Bath. Electric Range. Dishwasher. Refrigerator.

Living Room with Fireplace and Vaulted Ceiling. Formal Dining Room. Mud Room and Partial Basement with Washer/Dryer (Gas) Hookups. Water Softener.

Beautifully Manicured Backyard with Mature Landscaping and Fruit Trees. Perfect for Entertaining. Detached Garage.

Convenient Location with Easy Access to Willow Glen Shops, Downtown San Jose, Hwys 280 and 87 and Diridon CalTrain Station.

No Smoking.
No Pets.

Property is Leased Unfurnished. Garbage and Gardening Included in Rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Riverside Drive have any available units?
834 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 834 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
834 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 834 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 834 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 834 Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 834 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 834 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 834 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 834 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
