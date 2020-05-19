All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 791 Aurora Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
791 Aurora Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

791 Aurora Ave

791 Aurora Avenue · (951) 338-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

791 Aurora Avenue, San Jose, CA 95129
Strawberry Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 791 Aurora Ave · Avail. now

$3,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean, Bright and Airy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath West San Jose Home - Must see this clean and bright west San Jose 3 bedroom 2 bath home located near shopping and dining in the Strawberry Park neighborhood! Home features gleaming hardwood floors, central AC/heat, 2 car garage, private backyard with recently reseeded lawn and patio with pergola, and washer/dryer provided in garage. Kitchen features formica counters, oak cabinets, gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and countertop microwave.

Landscaping and garbage utility paid by Landlord. Renters Insurance required.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3976690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Aurora Ave have any available units?
791 Aurora Ave has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 791 Aurora Ave have?
Some of 791 Aurora Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 Aurora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
791 Aurora Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Aurora Ave pet-friendly?
No, 791 Aurora Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 791 Aurora Ave offer parking?
Yes, 791 Aurora Ave offers parking.
Does 791 Aurora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 791 Aurora Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Aurora Ave have a pool?
No, 791 Aurora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 791 Aurora Ave have accessible units?
No, 791 Aurora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Aurora Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 791 Aurora Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 791 Aurora Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95124
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir
San Jose, CA 95125
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr
San Jose, CA 95125
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr
San Jose, CA 95131
Monte Vista Gardens
2601 Nuestra Castillo Ct
San Jose, CA 95116
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue
San Jose, CA 95110

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity