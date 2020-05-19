791 Aurora Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Clean, Bright and Airy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath West San Jose Home - Must see this clean and bright west San Jose 3 bedroom 2 bath home located near shopping and dining in the Strawberry Park neighborhood! Home features gleaming hardwood floors, central AC/heat, 2 car garage, private backyard with recently reseeded lawn and patio with pergola, and washer/dryer provided in garage. Kitchen features formica counters, oak cabinets, gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and countertop microwave.



Landscaping and garbage utility paid by Landlord. Renters Insurance required.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3976690)