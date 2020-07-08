7219 Via Vico

Amenities

$1000.00 Off 1st months Rent- 1 bed and 1/2 bath on 1st floor- New Vinyl Plank Floors- 1.6 miles from Apple Main Campus - 360 Tour Link:

https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=jOzXCNaQ4USOUsOeQV7GYA



For a virtual tour please visit our YouTube Channel or click on the link below:

https://youtu.be/H96AkJckHoI



Come see this 1,024 square foot 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse located in West San Jose with top Cupertino Schools. This townhome boasts one bedroom, and 1/2 bath on first floor, two bedrooms on second floor, fresh interior paint, new laminate flooring on first floor, carpet on second floor, laundry connections, double pane windows, and a 2 carport parking space.



The Kitchen opens up to the spacious living room offering dishwasher, fridge, and glass top electric.



The association features a pool, hot tub, and is centrally located near shopping, Apple, Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road, and Highway's 85 & 280.



Schools:

Meyerholz Elementary School

Miller Middle School

Lynbrook High School



To learn more about Golden State Property Management visit our YouTube Channel:

https://youtu.be/E3ub3Y0r4KQ



**WE ONLY REVIEW APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE FOR SECURITY PURPOSES. Applications submitted to Zillow are not valid.

PLEASE APPLY AT GoldenStatePropertyManagement.com/Vacancies .**



**Please note: Golden State Property Management will never ask for funds prior to an application approval. We require that you view the property before submitting an application and will always have a manager meet at the property for showings.



***Appointments are not scheduled over email. Please call 408-477-2635 and reference the property address to make an appointment. ***



DRE# 01948025



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896490)