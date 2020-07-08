All apartments in San Jose
7219 Via Vico

7219 Via Vico · (408) 477-2635 ext. 102
Location

7219 Via Vico, San Jose, CA 95129
Calabazas North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7219 Via Vico · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
pool
hot tub
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
$1000.00 Off 1st months Rent- 1 bed and 1/2 bath on 1st floor- New Vinyl Plank Floors- 1.6 miles from Apple Main Campus - 360 Tour Link:
https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=jOzXCNaQ4USOUsOeQV7GYA

For a virtual tour please visit our YouTube Channel or click on the link below:
https://youtu.be/H96AkJckHoI

Come see this 1,024 square foot 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse located in West San Jose with top Cupertino Schools. This townhome boasts one bedroom, and 1/2 bath on first floor, two bedrooms on second floor, fresh interior paint, new laminate flooring on first floor, carpet on second floor, laundry connections, double pane windows, and a 2 carport parking space.

The Kitchen opens up to the spacious living room offering dishwasher, fridge, and glass top electric.

The association features a pool, hot tub, and is centrally located near shopping, Apple, Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road, and Highway's 85 & 280.

Schools:
Meyerholz Elementary School
Miller Middle School
Lynbrook High School

To learn more about Golden State Property Management visit our YouTube Channel:
https://youtu.be/E3ub3Y0r4KQ

**WE ONLY REVIEW APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE FOR SECURITY PURPOSES. Applications submitted to Zillow are not valid.
PLEASE APPLY AT GoldenStatePropertyManagement.com/Vacancies .**

**Please note: Golden State Property Management will never ask for funds prior to an application approval. We require that you view the property before submitting an application and will always have a manager meet at the property for showings.

***Appointments are not scheduled over email. Please call 408-477-2635 and reference the property address to make an appointment. ***

DRE# 01948025

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7219 Via Vico have any available units?
7219 Via Vico has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 7219 Via Vico have?
Some of 7219 Via Vico's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7219 Via Vico currently offering any rent specials?
7219 Via Vico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 Via Vico pet-friendly?
No, 7219 Via Vico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 7219 Via Vico offer parking?
Yes, 7219 Via Vico offers parking.
Does 7219 Via Vico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7219 Via Vico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 Via Vico have a pool?
Yes, 7219 Via Vico has a pool.
Does 7219 Via Vico have accessible units?
No, 7219 Via Vico does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 Via Vico have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7219 Via Vico has units with dishwashers.
