6900 Chantel Ct.

Newly Remodeled 1-Bedroom Apartment for Rent - $2,600/mo - Great opportunity to rent this newly remodeled 1-Bedroom apartment in West San Jose.



This 1 bedroom 1 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of West San Jose. This newly remodeled apartment offers all the modern features, simple open concept floor plan, tall ceilings & great natural light. You will be sure to fall in love with this apartment.



3D Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=exEEFTNByzZ



Home features:



- One spacious bedroom.

- The newly remodeled kitchen includes quartz countertops, electric range, refrigerator dishwasher, microwave.

- This living-room displays large windows allowing natural light into the home.

- Quiet building with nice neighbors.

- Safe neighborhood.

- Stackable Washer & Dryer in the unit.

...and more



Lease Terms:



- Minimum 2-year lease.

- Property available to move-in ASAP

- Rent $2,600/mo

- Security deposit: $2,600

- Tenants to pay for PG&E, Owner pays Water & Trash

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No Smoking permitted in the premises.

- No pets.

- Parking: One designated Parking spot, Public parking spots.



