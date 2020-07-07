All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 6900 Chantel Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
6900 Chantel Ct.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6900 Chantel Ct.

6900 Chantel Court · (805) 588-7521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6900 Chantel Court, San Jose, CA 95129
Brookvale-Chantel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6900 Chantel Ct. · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Remodeled 1-Bedroom Apartment for Rent - $2,600/mo - Great opportunity to rent this newly remodeled 1-Bedroom apartment in West San Jose.

This 1 bedroom 1 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of West San Jose. This newly remodeled apartment offers all the modern features, simple open concept floor plan, tall ceilings & great natural light. You will be sure to fall in love with this apartment.

3D Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=exEEFTNByzZ

Home features:

- One spacious bedroom.
- The newly remodeled kitchen includes quartz countertops, electric range, refrigerator dishwasher, microwave.
- This living-room displays large windows allowing natural light into the home.
- Quiet building with nice neighbors.
- Safe neighborhood.
- Stackable Washer & Dryer in the unit.
...and more

Lease Terms:

- Minimum 2-year lease.
- Property available to move-in ASAP
- Rent $2,600/mo
- Security deposit: $2,600
- Tenants to pay for PG&E, Owner pays Water & Trash
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted in the premises.
- No pets.
- Parking: One designated Parking spot, Public parking spots.

(RLNE5921098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 Chantel Ct. have any available units?
6900 Chantel Ct. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 6900 Chantel Ct. have?
Some of 6900 Chantel Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 Chantel Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6900 Chantel Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 Chantel Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 6900 Chantel Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 6900 Chantel Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 6900 Chantel Ct. offers parking.
Does 6900 Chantel Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6900 Chantel Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 Chantel Ct. have a pool?
No, 6900 Chantel Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 6900 Chantel Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6900 Chantel Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 Chantel Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6900 Chantel Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6900 Chantel Ct.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr
San Jose, CA 95128
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
Avana Almaden
1070 Foxchase Dr
San Jose, CA 95123
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd
San Jose, CA 95121
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road
San Jose, CA 95133
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave
San Jose, CA 95132
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St
San Jose, CA 95110

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity