Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

656 Valley Oak Terrace

656 Valley Oak Terr · (408) 873-2100 ext. 288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

656 Valley Oak Terr, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 656 Valley Oak Terrace · Avail. now

$3,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful Newer Home just minutes from SJSU! - Gorgeous, well maintained two story home and it is looking for YOU! It is located minutes away from Norte Dame school, SJSU, large downtown corporations, easy freeway access, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

This two story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home offers a great floor plan with lots of closet space, attached two car garage, and private yard. The bright kitchen includes a breakfast bar, free standing stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and overlooks the family room. The living room opens up into the formal dining room, a half bathroom and the formal front door entry. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms (each have walk-in closets), remaining bathrooms, and laundry room with full size/energy efficient washer/dryer. The master suite has large closet and the attached bath room has a great soaking tub.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Sorry NO PETS.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.

Please call our office BEFORE applying as the application fee is non-refundable. To apply for this property online please visit our web site: www.rec-rentals.com.

Real Estate Connections
408-873-2100
CalDRE Corporation License #01201656

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3212439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Valley Oak Terrace have any available units?
656 Valley Oak Terrace has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 Valley Oak Terrace have?
Some of 656 Valley Oak Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Valley Oak Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
656 Valley Oak Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Valley Oak Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 656 Valley Oak Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 656 Valley Oak Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 656 Valley Oak Terrace offers parking.
Does 656 Valley Oak Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 Valley Oak Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Valley Oak Terrace have a pool?
No, 656 Valley Oak Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 656 Valley Oak Terrace have accessible units?
No, 656 Valley Oak Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Valley Oak Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 Valley Oak Terrace has units with dishwashers.
