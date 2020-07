Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities

AMAZING LOCATION & Home Filled with Charm & Character! Great yard for relaxing & entertaining. Close to Downtown San Jose & Downtown Willow Glen, with all the shopping & restaurants both have to offer. Only 3/4 mile from the Tamien CalTrain & Lightrail Station. Easy access to major Freeways & SJC airport. Convenient commute to all high-tech companies. Don't miss this one!