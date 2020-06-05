All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 5966 Pala Mesa Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
5966 Pala Mesa Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5966 Pala Mesa Dr.

5966 Pala Mesa Drive · (408) 996-8100 ext. 511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Blossom Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5966 Pala Mesa Drive, San Jose, CA 95123
Blossom Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. · Avail. now

$4,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Single Family Home in Desirable Palmia Community! - Come take a look at this beautiful 4bd/2ba home located in desirable Palmia Community. This single family home sits on a large lot and features high ceilings, large windows which allow for tons of natural light, a spacious kitchen with granite tile counter tops, plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel refrigerator, breakfast nook and family room with fireplace and built in cabinets. Tile flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs and recessed lighting through out. The master suite is complete with coffered ceilings and a spa like master bath with roman tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet with mirrored doors. Spacious backyard has a nice sized patio with apple, pomegranate, lemon, plum & fig trees.

Note: storage shed is not available for tenant use.

2 Car Garage
Central Heat & AC
Refrigerator included (tenant to maintain)
Washer/Dryer hookups
Garbage included
HOA maintains front yard landscaping, tenant responsible for maintenance of backyard
Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Solar panels keep energy bills low

Walking distance to Community Pool & Palmia Park.
Close to shopping centers, restaurants, Almaden Lake, parks and more.
Easy access to Hwy 85 & 101.

No pets, no smoking.
1 year lease term.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. have any available units?
5966 Pala Mesa Dr. has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. have?
Some of 5966 Pala Mesa Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5966 Pala Mesa Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. has a pool.
Does 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5966 Pala Mesa Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5966 Pala Mesa Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Apartments
333 Sunol Street
San Jose, CA 95126
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr
San Jose, CA 95136
Chestnut and Hedding Apartments
911 Chestnut Street
San Jose, CA 95110
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St
San Jose, CA 95112
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr
San Jose, CA 95125
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St
San Jose, CA 95134
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St
San Jose, CA 95134

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity