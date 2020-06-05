5966 Pala Mesa Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful Single Family Home in Desirable Palmia Community! - Come take a look at this beautiful 4bd/2ba home located in desirable Palmia Community. This single family home sits on a large lot and features high ceilings, large windows which allow for tons of natural light, a spacious kitchen with granite tile counter tops, plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel refrigerator, breakfast nook and family room with fireplace and built in cabinets. Tile flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs and recessed lighting through out. The master suite is complete with coffered ceilings and a spa like master bath with roman tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet with mirrored doors. Spacious backyard has a nice sized patio with apple, pomegranate, lemon, plum & fig trees.



Note: storage shed is not available for tenant use.



2 Car Garage

Central Heat & AC

Refrigerator included (tenant to maintain)

Washer/Dryer hookups

Garbage included

HOA maintains front yard landscaping, tenant responsible for maintenance of backyard

Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Solar panels keep energy bills low



Walking distance to Community Pool & Palmia Park.

Close to shopping centers, restaurants, Almaden Lake, parks and more.

Easy access to Hwy 85 & 101.



No pets, no smoking.

1 year lease term.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5783040)