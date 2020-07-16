All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
5886 Smoky Quartz Loop
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

5886 Smoky Quartz Loop

5886 Smoky Quartz Loop · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5886 Smoky Quartz Loop, San Jose, CA 95123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This admirable townhouse which is wonderfully situated in San Jose is UNFURNISHED and well-ventilated. It has 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, and comes with a 2-car attached garage. Free use/access to the awesome shared swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, and parks!

Its cozy interior features tile and carpet flooring, large windows with blinds, and a fireplace. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that has ample storage space to bring a stunning contrast to its big dark-stained top center island and smooth glossy granite countertop. It also has ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range with hood, microwave, and dishwasher. The comfy bedrooms are just perfect for a good night’s rest. Its bathrooms are neat and tidy. In-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with central A/C and forced-air heating, for climate control.

The exterior has a balcony, patio, and yard— cool spots for fun-filled outdoor activities or just relaxing with friends or family. Only small dogs are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenant pays for electricity, gas, water, trash, and sewage. HOA fees, which include yard maintenance, will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SEQu4BRCA4h

Nearby parks: Charlotte Commons, Raleigh Linear Green, and Raleigh Linear Green.

Bus lines:
27 GOOD SAM HOSP - KAISER SAN JOSE - 0.3 mile
68 GILROY TC - SAN JOSE DIRIDON - 0.3 mile
66 KAISER SAN JOSE - MILPITAS/DIXON - 0.3 mile
42 KAISER SJ - EVERGREEN VALLEY COL - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
911 LRT SANTA TERESA - LEVIS STADIUM - 0.2 mile
901 ALUM ROCK-SANTA TERESA VIA BAYPOINT - 0.2 mile
Local Local - 0.6 mile
Limited Limited - 0.6 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop have any available units?
5886 Smoky Quartz Loop has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop have?
Some of 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5886 Smoky Quartz Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop offers parking.
Does 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop have a pool?
Yes, 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop has a pool.
Does 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop have accessible units?
No, 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5886 Smoky Quartz Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aviara
2388 Madden Ave
San Jose, CA 95116
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95136
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd
San Jose, CA 95123
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave
San Jose, CA 95129
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave
San Jose, CA 95118
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr
San Jose, CA 95125
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity