5886 Smoky Quartz Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This admirable townhouse which is wonderfully situated in San Jose is UNFURNISHED and well-ventilated. It has 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, and comes with a 2-car attached garage. Free use/access to the awesome shared swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, and parks!



Its cozy interior features tile and carpet flooring, large windows with blinds, and a fireplace. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that has ample storage space to bring a stunning contrast to its big dark-stained top center island and smooth glossy granite countertop. It also has ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range with hood, microwave, and dishwasher. The comfy bedrooms are just perfect for a good night’s rest. Its bathrooms are neat and tidy. In-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with central A/C and forced-air heating, for climate control.



The exterior has a balcony, patio, and yard— cool spots for fun-filled outdoor activities or just relaxing with friends or family. Only small dogs are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenant pays for electricity, gas, water, trash, and sewage. HOA fees, which include yard maintenance, will be covered by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SEQu4BRCA4h



Nearby parks: Charlotte Commons, Raleigh Linear Green, and Raleigh Linear Green.



Bus lines:

27 GOOD SAM HOSP - KAISER SAN JOSE - 0.3 mile

68 GILROY TC - SAN JOSE DIRIDON - 0.3 mile

66 KAISER SAN JOSE - MILPITAS/DIXON - 0.3 mile

42 KAISER SJ - EVERGREEN VALLEY COL - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

911 LRT SANTA TERESA - LEVIS STADIUM - 0.2 mile

901 ALUM ROCK-SANTA TERESA VIA BAYPOINT - 0.2 mile

Local Local - 0.6 mile

Limited Limited - 0.6 mile



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875384)