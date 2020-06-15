Amenities
578 Carpentier Way Available 06/19/20 578 Carpentier Way - Upgraded, Corner-Unit TH Near Andrew P. Hill High! - ***AVAILABLE 6-19-20***
* Upgraded, Corner-Unit TH Near Andrew P. Hill High!
* 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, 1,197sf, w/ a Detached 2-Car Garage!
* Fresh Paint and New Carpet in Bedrooms!
* Living / Dining Area with Easy Clean Laminate Flooring
* Kitchen with New Quartz Countertop, Back Patio View, New Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, and Sink!
* Extra Large Master Bedroom with French Door Entry
* Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Inside Unit
* Refrigerator, HOA, and Garbage Included!
* Community Pool and Tennis Court!
* Pets Accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis
CalDRE#01872426
***Note no showings due to COVID-19; tenant is in place through 6-14-20. You can apply sight-unseen***
--Apply Here: http://www.silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Our-Vacant-Rentals
--Our Application Procedure and Guidelines can be found here: http://silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Application-Procedurues
--Do you have a pet/animal? They must be screened here: https://scvpm.petscreening.com (referral code fSQvWFwC8C6C). Each pet is an additional $500 in security deposit and $50/month in pet rent (regardless of number of pets).
