All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 578 Carpentier Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
578 Carpentier Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

578 Carpentier Way

578 Carpentier Way · (408) 673-7287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

578 Carpentier Way, San Jose, CA 95111
Los Arboles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 578 Carpentier Way · Avail. Jun 19

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1197 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
578 Carpentier Way Available 06/19/20 578 Carpentier Way - Upgraded, Corner-Unit TH Near Andrew P. Hill High! - ***AVAILABLE 6-19-20***

* Upgraded, Corner-Unit TH Near Andrew P. Hill High!
* 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, 1,197sf, w/ a Detached 2-Car Garage!
* Fresh Paint and New Carpet in Bedrooms!
* Living / Dining Area with Easy Clean Laminate Flooring
* Kitchen with New Quartz Countertop, Back Patio View, New Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, and Sink!
* Extra Large Master Bedroom with French Door Entry
* Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Inside Unit
* Refrigerator, HOA, and Garbage Included!
* Community Pool and Tennis Court!
* Pets Accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis

CalDRE#01872426

***Note no showings due to COVID-19; tenant is in place through 6-14-20. You can apply sight-unseen***

--Apply Here: http://www.silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Our-Vacant-Rentals
--Our Application Procedure and Guidelines can be found here: http://silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Application-Procedurues
--Do you have a pet/animal? They must be screened here: https://scvpm.petscreening.com (referral code fSQvWFwC8C6C). Each pet is an additional $500 in security deposit and $50/month in pet rent (regardless of number of pets).

(RLNE5724412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 578 Carpentier Way have any available units?
578 Carpentier Way has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 578 Carpentier Way have?
Some of 578 Carpentier Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 578 Carpentier Way currently offering any rent specials?
578 Carpentier Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 578 Carpentier Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 578 Carpentier Way is pet friendly.
Does 578 Carpentier Way offer parking?
Yes, 578 Carpentier Way does offer parking.
Does 578 Carpentier Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 578 Carpentier Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 578 Carpentier Way have a pool?
Yes, 578 Carpentier Way has a pool.
Does 578 Carpentier Way have accessible units?
No, 578 Carpentier Way does not have accessible units.
Does 578 Carpentier Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 578 Carpentier Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 578 Carpentier Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir
San Jose, CA 95125
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16
San Jose, CA 95130
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95123
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue
San Jose, CA 95110
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road
San Jose, CA 95133

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity