578 Carpentier Way Available 06/19/20 578 Carpentier Way - Upgraded, Corner-Unit TH Near Andrew P. Hill High! - ***AVAILABLE 6-19-20***



* Upgraded, Corner-Unit TH Near Andrew P. Hill High!

* 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, 1,197sf, w/ a Detached 2-Car Garage!

* Fresh Paint and New Carpet in Bedrooms!

* Living / Dining Area with Easy Clean Laminate Flooring

* Kitchen with New Quartz Countertop, Back Patio View, New Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, and Sink!

* Extra Large Master Bedroom with French Door Entry

* Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Inside Unit

* Refrigerator, HOA, and Garbage Included!

* Community Pool and Tennis Court!

* Pets Accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis



CalDRE#01872426



***Note no showings due to COVID-19; tenant is in place through 6-14-20. You can apply sight-unseen***



--Apply Here: http://www.silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Our-Vacant-Rentals

--Our Application Procedure and Guidelines can be found here: http://silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Application-Procedurues

--Do you have a pet/animal? They must be screened here: https://scvpm.petscreening.com (referral code fSQvWFwC8C6C). Each pet is an additional $500 in security deposit and $50/month in pet rent (regardless of number of pets).



