Completely updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Granite Counters in Kitchen New Laminate Floors Large private yard Attached separate one car garage. Washer and dryer are in Garage.
Tenant pays all utilities except water and garbage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5775 Preston Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95124 have any available units?
5775 Preston Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95124 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 5775 Preston Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95124 have?
Some of 5775 Preston Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95124's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5775 Preston Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95124 currently offering any rent specials?
5775 Preston Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95124 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5775 Preston Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95124 pet-friendly?