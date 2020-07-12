/
/
/
river oaks
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
154 Apartments for rent in River Oaks, San Jose, CA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
95 Units Available
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,162
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134
730 Applause Place, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
745 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eed5075dc8c57671a42dcd9 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo, kitchen with Refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
745 Overture Court
745 Overture Court, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
925 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath North San Jose Townhouse W/ One-Car Attached Garage - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath townhouse featuring 925 square feet of living space. Stainless steel appliances, plush carpet and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of River Oaks
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,175
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
54 Units Available
The Edge
753 Montague Expy, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
911 sqft
Experience a new apartment community in Milpitas that connects you to everything. It’s where spaces and amenities bring people together, from the rooftop pool and deck, BBQs and retreat areas to the clubhouse and fitness center with yoga studio.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
60 Descanso Drive
60 Descanso Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1056 sqft
This Apartment is located on the North San Jose in Santa Clara area.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1282 Sunrise Way
1282 Sunrise Way, Milpitas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
2090 sqft
MILPITAS - 5 Bedroom 3 bath home with quality updates throughout - Milpitas Type: Single Family Home Address: 1282 Sunrise Way, Milpitas, CA 95035 Location: S. Able St and Woodland Way Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage Sq.
Results within 5 miles of River Oaks
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
11 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,287
948 sqft
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
33 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
45 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,178
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,017
1134 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,267
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,328
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1042 sqft
This modern, welcoming community offers outstanding amenities including fireplaces with a marble hearth, washers and dryers in homes, and high ceilings. On-site pools and spas, media room, and jogging trail.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,265
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,845
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
91 Units Available
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,139
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right in the middle of I-880, Rt. 101 and Rt. 237. Levi's Stadium, California's Great America nearby. Luxurious, charming apartments on prestigious grounds. Fitness center, two pools. Granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,170
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1096 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
109 Units Available
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,809
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1103 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! BERRYESSA BART EXTENSION STATION NOW OPEN! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
30 Units Available
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,556
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,154
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,213
1496 sqft
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
84 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,296
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,655
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
34 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,026
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,618
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,602
1354 sqft
Beautiful townhomes in the heart of San Jose. Updated amenities include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site amenities offer residents a pool, hot tub and full gym.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
30 Units Available
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,645
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,255
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,161
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,084
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
14 Units Available
Estancia Santa Clara
1650 Hope Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,722
1245 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning pool and landscaping. Easy access to I-880 and Rt 237. Luxury community with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
22 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,888
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAEast Foothills, CACupertino, CACampbell, CANewark, CASaratoga, CA