5433 Vicenza Way

Stunning Views! Silver Creek Country Club 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Home *3D Tour Link* - View 360 Tour Here: https://www.asteroom.com/pviewer?token=MO3XCOHE6kyLN1xzmkINMA



Extremely rare opportunity to lease a spectacular home located in the private and exclusive 'Masters' community of the Silver Creek Country Club! Home features a remodeled kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, newer refrigerator, gas cooktop, double oven, and built in microwave. Home features living room with elegant high ceilings and gas fireplace w/natural stone hearth, formal dining room, office room with built-ins and a spacious storage closet, additional loft area upstairs with adjacent bedroom and full bathroom, two downstairs en suite bedrooms, spacious master bedroom features a gas fireplace and access to the backyard and spa! Master bathroom features natural stone stall shower, jacuzzi tub and spacious walk-in closet complete with built-in organizers! Other home features include a solar panel energy system, 3 car garage, two HVAC zones, central vacuum, tile flooring in kitchen and family room. Immaculately landscaped yard features pergola, built in BBQ, hot tub and boasts breathtaking views across the valley directly toward the 1st tee and clubhouse of the Silver Creek golf course!



Basic garbage and landscaping services are paid by Landlord.



Pets possible, but must be approved.



(RLNE5758017)