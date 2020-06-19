All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5433 Vicenza Way

5433 Vicenza Way · No Longer Available
Location

5433 Vicenza Way, San Jose, CA 95138
Silver Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning Views! Silver Creek Country Club 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Home *3D Tour Link* - View 360 Tour Here: https://www.asteroom.com/pviewer?token=MO3XCOHE6kyLN1xzmkINMA

Extremely rare opportunity to lease a spectacular home located in the private and exclusive 'Masters' community of the Silver Creek Country Club! Home features a remodeled kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, newer refrigerator, gas cooktop, double oven, and built in microwave. Home features living room with elegant high ceilings and gas fireplace w/natural stone hearth, formal dining room, office room with built-ins and a spacious storage closet, additional loft area upstairs with adjacent bedroom and full bathroom, two downstairs en suite bedrooms, spacious master bedroom features a gas fireplace and access to the backyard and spa! Master bathroom features natural stone stall shower, jacuzzi tub and spacious walk-in closet complete with built-in organizers! Other home features include a solar panel energy system, 3 car garage, two HVAC zones, central vacuum, tile flooring in kitchen and family room. Immaculately landscaped yard features pergola, built in BBQ, hot tub and boasts breathtaking views across the valley directly toward the 1st tee and clubhouse of the Silver Creek golf course!

Basic garbage and landscaping services are paid by Landlord.

Pets possible, but must be approved.

(RLNE5758017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5433 Vicenza Way have any available units?
5433 Vicenza Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 5433 Vicenza Way have?
Some of 5433 Vicenza Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5433 Vicenza Way currently offering any rent specials?
5433 Vicenza Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5433 Vicenza Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5433 Vicenza Way is pet friendly.
Does 5433 Vicenza Way offer parking?
Yes, 5433 Vicenza Way does offer parking.
Does 5433 Vicenza Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5433 Vicenza Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5433 Vicenza Way have a pool?
No, 5433 Vicenza Way does not have a pool.
Does 5433 Vicenza Way have accessible units?
No, 5433 Vicenza Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5433 Vicenza Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5433 Vicenza Way does not have units with dishwashers.
