Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

516 Martha St 206

516 Martha Street · (408) 780-4823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

516 Martha Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Spratan-Keyes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cozy Condo 2 BA / 2 Full BA + Water Included - Property Id: 315858

Move-In Ready. Minutes Away from Downtown and San Jose State University.

Martha Charmer. 2nd floor unit facing the pool. Magnificent natural light beaming through Arched windows.

This Extremely well maintained unit features high ceilings with beautiful ceiling fans, attractive light fixtures throughout, Kitchen with granite counter tops, electric stove, refrigerator, in unit washer/dryer, double pane windows, plantation shutters.

Master Bedroom: Spacious bedroom with a walk in closet and a full bath.

Gated underground parking with 2 designated spots, .
Gated community
Community pool
Easy freeway access 280 HWY & 87 HWY
Near downtown, Japanese Garden, Happy Hollow Zoo, Restaurants, Night Life, shopping.

All Tenants must carry Renters Insurance throughout the tenancy.

These are the Qualification Details:
680 Credit Score or better
Make 2.5 Monthly Rent
Good Rental References

408-780-4823 Ryan to make an appointment to see inside.
Phan Realty
DRE: 01752816
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/516-martha-st-san-jose-ca-unit-206/315858
Property Id 315858

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5951847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Martha St 206 have any available units?
516 Martha St 206 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Martha St 206 have?
Some of 516 Martha St 206's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Martha St 206 currently offering any rent specials?
516 Martha St 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Martha St 206 pet-friendly?
No, 516 Martha St 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 516 Martha St 206 offer parking?
Yes, 516 Martha St 206 offers parking.
Does 516 Martha St 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Martha St 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Martha St 206 have a pool?
Yes, 516 Martha St 206 has a pool.
Does 516 Martha St 206 have accessible units?
No, 516 Martha St 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Martha St 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Martha St 206 has units with dishwashers.
