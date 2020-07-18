516 Martha St 206

Amenities
Cozy Condo 2 BA / 2 Full BA + Water Included - Property Id: 315858
Move-In Ready. Minutes Away from Downtown and San Jose State University.
Martha Charmer. 2nd floor unit facing the pool. Magnificent natural light beaming through Arched windows.
This Extremely well maintained unit features high ceilings with beautiful ceiling fans, attractive light fixtures throughout, Kitchen with granite counter tops, electric stove, refrigerator, in unit washer/dryer, double pane windows, plantation shutters.
Master Bedroom: Spacious bedroom with a walk in closet and a full bath.
Gated underground parking with 2 designated spots, .
Gated community
Community pool
Easy freeway access 280 HWY & 87 HWY
Near downtown, Japanese Garden, Happy Hollow Zoo, Restaurants, Night Life, shopping.
All Tenants must carry Renters Insurance throughout the tenancy.
These are the Qualification Details:
680 Credit Score or better
Make 2.5 Monthly Rent
Good Rental References
408-780-4823 Ryan to make an appointment to see inside.
No Pets Allowed
