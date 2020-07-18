516 Martha St 206

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Cozy Condo 2 BA / 2 Full BA + Water Included - Property Id: 315858



Move-In Ready. Minutes Away from Downtown and San Jose State University.



Martha Charmer. 2nd floor unit facing the pool. Magnificent natural light beaming through Arched windows.



This Extremely well maintained unit features high ceilings with beautiful ceiling fans, attractive light fixtures throughout, Kitchen with granite counter tops, electric stove, refrigerator, in unit washer/dryer, double pane windows, plantation shutters.



Master Bedroom: Spacious bedroom with a walk in closet and a full bath.



Gated underground parking with 2 designated spots, .

Gated community

Community pool

Easy freeway access 280 HWY & 87 HWY

Near downtown, Japanese Garden, Happy Hollow Zoo, Restaurants, Night Life, shopping.



All Tenants must carry Renters Insurance throughout the tenancy.



These are the Qualification Details:

680 Credit Score or better

Make 2.5 Monthly Rent

Good Rental References



408-780-4823 Ryan to make an appointment to see inside.

Phan Realty

DRE: 01752816

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/516-martha-st-san-jose-ca-unit-206/315858

Property Id 315858



No Pets Allowed



