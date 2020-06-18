All apartments in San Jose
5105 Cordoy Ln

5105 Cordoy Lane · (408) 356-6893
Location

5105 Cordoy Lane, San Jose, CA 95124
De Voss-Leigh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1792 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 2 story single family home in the Union School school district. This home has 5 bedrooms (one currently being used as an office) and 3 full bathrooms.
Nice step down family room with fireplace, spacious dining area with access to the backyard. Clean kitchen with tile countertops, gas stove, dishwasher, oven and fridge. Spacious pantry located under the stairs near kitchen for convenience. Downstairs bedrooms with hardwood floor. Beautiful backyard with large lawn, patio with gazebo, vegetable garden, and an Orange and Fig tree!
Two car attached garage
Central A/C
Washer/Dryer available for use in garage
$4850 a month
$6200 security deposit
Pets negotiable with additional deposit and owner approval.
Available Mid August!

Randy Visek
DRE #02010936
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Cordoy Ln have any available units?
5105 Cordoy Ln has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Cordoy Ln have?
Some of 5105 Cordoy Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Cordoy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Cordoy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Cordoy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5105 Cordoy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5105 Cordoy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Cordoy Ln offers parking.
Does 5105 Cordoy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5105 Cordoy Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Cordoy Ln have a pool?
No, 5105 Cordoy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Cordoy Ln have accessible units?
No, 5105 Cordoy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Cordoy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 Cordoy Ln has units with dishwashers.
