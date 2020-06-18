5105 Cordoy Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 2 story single family home in the Union School school district. This home has 5 bedrooms (one currently being used as an office) and 3 full bathrooms.

Nice step down family room with fireplace, spacious dining area with access to the backyard. Clean kitchen with tile countertops, gas stove, dishwasher, oven and fridge. Spacious pantry located under the stairs near kitchen for convenience. Downstairs bedrooms with hardwood floor. Beautiful backyard with large lawn, patio with gazebo, vegetable garden, and an Orange and Fig tree!

Two car attached garage

Central A/C

Washer/Dryer available for use in garage

$4850 a month

$6200 security deposit

Pets negotiable with additional deposit and owner approval.

Available Mid August!



Randy Visek

DRE #02010936

DWM Properties, Inc.

DRE # 02021398