510 Shadowgraph Drive

Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool guest parking hot tub

$2,550 - Cute 2/2 Condominium near Lincoln and Alma - Cal West is pleased to present this lovely, well maintained 2/2 condo in the Almaden/Willow Glen Area. This condo is minutes from Tamien Cal Train, the Lightrail Station, 87, and 280 freeway. Minutes to downtown Willow Glen, and San Jose.



* 2 bed, 2 bath, 871 sq. ft.

* Blinds throughout

* Refrigerator Provided

* Beautiful LVP Flooring throughout

* Gated complex

* Bottom unit

* One assigned covered parking spot with plenty of guest parking

* In-unit washer/dryer

* Pool and hot tub on-site

* Large patio with shade cover if wanted



This home is located near many shopping areas and has easy access to the freeway's. Please drive by the home first. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules, virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. This property will have a virtual showing. You may make an appointment to see the property by contacting Manuel at 408-529-8249. We can show the property to one person at a time. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing. Please drive-by the property, and apply online to expedite the process.



Lease Term: Minimum 1 year

Application Fee: $35 per Adult (Non-Refundable)

Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking

No cats/small dog ok

BRE #01428710



For our qualification standards go to http://www.calwestrents.com/residents



PLEASE DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.



No Cats Allowed



