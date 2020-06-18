All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

510 Shadowgraph Drive

510 Shadowgraph Drive · (408) 997-7100 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 Shadowgraph Drive, San Jose, CA 95110
Alma-Almaden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 510 Shadowgraph Drive · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
$2,550 - Cute 2/2 Condominium near Lincoln and Alma - Cal West is pleased to present this lovely, well maintained 2/2 condo in the Almaden/Willow Glen Area. This condo is minutes from Tamien Cal Train, the Lightrail Station, 87, and 280 freeway. Minutes to downtown Willow Glen, and San Jose.

Here are some other features:

* 2 bed, 2 bath, 871 sq. ft.
* Blinds throughout
* Refrigerator Provided
* Beautiful LVP Flooring throughout
* Gated complex
* Bottom unit
* One assigned covered parking spot with plenty of guest parking
* In-unit washer/dryer
* Pool and hot tub on-site
* Large patio with shade cover if wanted

This home is located near many shopping areas and has easy access to the freeway's. Please drive by the home first. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules, virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. This property will have a virtual showing. You may make an appointment to see the property by contacting Manuel at 408-529-8249. We can show the property to one person at a time. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing. Please drive-by the property, and apply online to expedite the process.

Lease Term: Minimum 1 year
Application Fee: $35 per Adult (Non-Refundable)
Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
No cats/small dog ok
BRE #01428710

For our qualification standards go to http://www.calwestrents.com/residents

PLEASE DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.

Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4919291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Shadowgraph Drive have any available units?
510 Shadowgraph Drive has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Shadowgraph Drive have?
Some of 510 Shadowgraph Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Shadowgraph Drive currently offering any rent specials?
510 Shadowgraph Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Shadowgraph Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Shadowgraph Drive is pet friendly.
Does 510 Shadowgraph Drive offer parking?
Yes, 510 Shadowgraph Drive offers parking.
Does 510 Shadowgraph Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Shadowgraph Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Shadowgraph Drive have a pool?
Yes, 510 Shadowgraph Drive has a pool.
Does 510 Shadowgraph Drive have accessible units?
No, 510 Shadowgraph Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Shadowgraph Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Shadowgraph Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
