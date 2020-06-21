All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4551 Sidlaw Court

4551 Sidlaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

4551 Sidlaw Court, San Jose, CA 95136
Vista Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available now is a bright and beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in the desirable Blossom Valley Area. This home is on a corner lot in a fantastic neighborhood near major freeways, transportation, shopping, great schools and restaurants.

This Home Features:
***Fenced In Yard
***2 Car Garage
***Washer/ Dryer
***ADT Included
***Gardener Included
***Granite Countertops
***Fireplace
***Central A/C

Small dogs considered on a case by case basis!

Applications online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4551 Sidlaw Court have any available units?
4551 Sidlaw Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4551 Sidlaw Court have?
Some of 4551 Sidlaw Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4551 Sidlaw Court currently offering any rent specials?
4551 Sidlaw Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4551 Sidlaw Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4551 Sidlaw Court is pet friendly.
Does 4551 Sidlaw Court offer parking?
Yes, 4551 Sidlaw Court does offer parking.
Does 4551 Sidlaw Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4551 Sidlaw Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4551 Sidlaw Court have a pool?
No, 4551 Sidlaw Court does not have a pool.
Does 4551 Sidlaw Court have accessible units?
No, 4551 Sidlaw Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4551 Sidlaw Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4551 Sidlaw Court does not have units with dishwashers.
