4551 Sidlaw Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available now is a bright and beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in the desirable Blossom Valley Area. This home is on a corner lot in a fantastic neighborhood near major freeways, transportation, shopping, great schools and restaurants.



This Home Features:

***Fenced In Yard

***2 Car Garage

***Washer/ Dryer

***ADT Included

***Gardener Included

***Granite Countertops

***Fireplace

***Central A/C



Small dogs considered on a case by case basis!



Applications online at ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.