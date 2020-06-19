All apartments in San Jose
4417 Grimsby DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

4417 Grimsby DR

4417 Grimsby Drive · (408) 723-5200
Location

4417 Grimsby Drive, San Jose, CA 95130
Bucknall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this wonderful home on a tree-lined street in a prime, West San Jose neighborhood. Top-ranked schools (Baker, Moreland, Prospect) and Harker are nearby.Convenient access to commutes routes and shopping. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops overlooking the large backyard. Plenty of recessed lighting illuminates all areas. A skylight brings in sunshine and fresh air. Large living room/dining area with beautiful hardwood floors overlooks the front yard. Ceiling fan is perfect for everyday cooling and central air conditioning is there for you, when needed. Energy-efficient, dual-pane windows with wood-style blinds throughout the home. The master suite has gleaming hardwood flooring and dual-pane windows to bring in plenty of natural light. The large backyard features mature fruit trees, including orange, lemon, persimmon and apple, and has a storage shed. Additional parking available at the side of the house. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Grimsby DR have any available units?
4417 Grimsby DR has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Grimsby DR have?
Some of 4417 Grimsby DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Grimsby DR currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Grimsby DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Grimsby DR pet-friendly?
No, 4417 Grimsby DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 4417 Grimsby DR offer parking?
Yes, 4417 Grimsby DR does offer parking.
Does 4417 Grimsby DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4417 Grimsby DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Grimsby DR have a pool?
No, 4417 Grimsby DR does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Grimsby DR have accessible units?
No, 4417 Grimsby DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Grimsby DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 Grimsby DR does not have units with dishwashers.
