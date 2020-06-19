4417 Grimsby DR

Amenities

Welcome to this wonderful home on a tree-lined street in a prime, West San Jose neighborhood. Top-ranked schools (Baker, Moreland, Prospect) and Harker are nearby.Convenient access to commutes routes and shopping. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops overlooking the large backyard. Plenty of recessed lighting illuminates all areas. A skylight brings in sunshine and fresh air. Large living room/dining area with beautiful hardwood floors overlooks the front yard. Ceiling fan is perfect for everyday cooling and central air conditioning is there for you, when needed. Energy-efficient, dual-pane windows with wood-style blinds throughout the home. The master suite has gleaming hardwood flooring and dual-pane windows to bring in plenty of natural light. The large backyard features mature fruit trees, including orange, lemon, persimmon and apple, and has a storage shed. Additional parking available at the side of the house. Washer and dryer included.