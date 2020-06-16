All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:32 AM

430 North 2nd Street

430 North 2nd Street · (760) 354-8685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

430 North 2nd Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit F · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
coffee bar
microwave
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
coffee bar
on-site laundry
430 North 2nd Street, Unit F
San Jose, CA 95112

Welcome home to this studio apartment located in Downtown San Jose in a cute Victorian Style house that has been converted to apartments. This is an ideal unit for a SJSU college student, downtown commuter, etc.

THIS UNIT IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL AUGUST 30, BUT IS AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING. WE EXPECT IT TO BE READY FOR MOVE IN ON SEPTEMBER 7 OR EARLIER.

Nearby schools include Grant Elementary School, Horace Mann Elementary School and St. Patrick Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Smile Market Inc, Nijiya Market and Guru's Market. Nearby coffee shops include Roy's Station Coffee & Tea, Family Tree Cafe and Banana Crepe. Nearby restaurants include La Victoria Taqueria, Ludwig's German Table and Trials Pub.

AMENITIES:

* Park - 1 off street
* Laundry On Site
* Refrigerator - maintained
* Range / Stove
* Microwave Vent Hood
* Gardener
* Wall Heater
* No Section 8 Accepted
* PG&E (Tenant)
* Water & Sewer (Owner)
* Garbage (Owner)
* Yard (Owner)
* Cooking Fuel - Gas - Tenant
* Hot Water - Gas - Owner
* Sewer - Owner
* Cooling - No
* Professional Property Management

SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

LEASE TERMS:
* 12 month lease
* No Pets
* Heat paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)
* Cooking Fuel paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)
* Water heat paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)
* Other electricity paid by: Tenant
* Water paid by: Owner
* Sewer paid by: Owner
* Garbage: Owner
* Laundry: Laundry Facilities on property. May require use of coin operated machines. Machines are maintained by third party. Tenant to contact the vendor of the machines directly if there is a malfunction.
* Appliances Included:
* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED

APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.
* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant
* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)
* See list of Amenities if Section 8 Housing will be considered for this property
* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment
* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions

SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

Offered by:
Gower Properties
164 N Bascom Ave #B
San Jose, CA 95128

Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977

Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.

Last Update: 8/22/2019
Unit Reference: 328-1-F

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 North 2nd Street have any available units?
430 North 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 North 2nd Street have?
Some of 430 North 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 North 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
430 North 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 North 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 430 North 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 430 North 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 430 North 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 430 North 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 North 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 North 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 430 North 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 430 North 2nd Street have accessible units?
Yes, 430 North 2nd Street has accessible units.
Does 430 North 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 North 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
