430 North 2nd Street, Unit F

San Jose, CA 95112



Welcome home to this studio apartment located in Downtown San Jose in a cute Victorian Style house that has been converted to apartments. This is an ideal unit for a SJSU college student, downtown commuter, etc.



THIS UNIT IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL AUGUST 30, BUT IS AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING. WE EXPECT IT TO BE READY FOR MOVE IN ON SEPTEMBER 7 OR EARLIER.



Nearby schools include Grant Elementary School, Horace Mann Elementary School and St. Patrick Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Smile Market Inc, Nijiya Market and Guru's Market. Nearby coffee shops include Roy's Station Coffee & Tea, Family Tree Cafe and Banana Crepe. Nearby restaurants include La Victoria Taqueria, Ludwig's German Table and Trials Pub.



AMENITIES:



* Park - 1 off street

* Laundry On Site

* Refrigerator - maintained

* Range / Stove

* Microwave Vent Hood

* Gardener

* Wall Heater

* No Section 8 Accepted

* PG&E (Tenant)

* Water & Sewer (Owner)

* Garbage (Owner)

* Yard (Owner)

* Cooking Fuel - Gas - Tenant

* Hot Water - Gas - Owner

* Sewer - Owner

* Cooling - No

* Professional Property Management



SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



LEASE TERMS:

* 12 month lease

* No Pets

* Heat paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)

* Cooking Fuel paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)

* Water heat paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)

* Other electricity paid by: Tenant

* Water paid by: Owner

* Sewer paid by: Owner

* Garbage: Owner

* Laundry: Laundry Facilities on property. May require use of coin operated machines. Machines are maintained by third party. Tenant to contact the vendor of the machines directly if there is a malfunction.

* Appliances Included:

* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED



APPLICATION CRITERIA:

* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.

* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant

* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)

* See list of Amenities if Section 8 Housing will be considered for this property

* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment

* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions



Offered by:

Gower Properties

164 N Bascom Ave #B

San Jose, CA 95128



Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977



Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.



Last Update: 8/22/2019

Unit Reference: 328-1-F