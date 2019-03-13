All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4162 Mountcastle Way

4162 Mountcastle Way · (951) 338-9709
Location

4162 Mountcastle Way, San Jose, CA 95136
Thousand Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4162 Mountcastle Way · Avail. Jun 20

$3,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4162 Mountcastle Way Available 06/20/20 Charming Single Family Home in Desirable Thousand Oaks Neighborhood of San Jose - Call us to schedule a time to view this charming Thousand Oaks home featuring updated bathrooms and an expansive backyard deck perfect for entertaining! Kitchen features refrigerator, slide in range, exhaust hood and dishwasher. Other features include laminate flooring throughout, kitchen dining area, family room, covered patio area off family room, ceiling fans, 2 car garage, and washer/dryer in laundry room.

-Small pets possible with approval
-Tenant responsible for water, pg&e and landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 Mountcastle Way have any available units?
4162 Mountcastle Way has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4162 Mountcastle Way have?
Some of 4162 Mountcastle Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4162 Mountcastle Way currently offering any rent specials?
4162 Mountcastle Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 Mountcastle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4162 Mountcastle Way is pet friendly.
Does 4162 Mountcastle Way offer parking?
Yes, 4162 Mountcastle Way does offer parking.
Does 4162 Mountcastle Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4162 Mountcastle Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 Mountcastle Way have a pool?
No, 4162 Mountcastle Way does not have a pool.
Does 4162 Mountcastle Way have accessible units?
No, 4162 Mountcastle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 Mountcastle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4162 Mountcastle Way has units with dishwashers.
