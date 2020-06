Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Video tour - https://youtu.be/of6ZAGoU0D4



Application - https://www.avail.co/l/60008796



Studio is an in-law unit of the house with the side gate entrance. Located near Parkview elementary school. Recently remodeled and painted. Available August 15th. No pets. Not suitable for more than 2 people. No smokers. Utilities included. Rent - $1800 for 1 single person, $2000 for 2 adults. Deposit $1000.



- private parking space right next to the gate on the driveway

- patio space

- washer/drier in unit

- stove

- private bathroom

- A/C

- pool access across the street included (currently pool is closed due to covid19)

- utilities all included

- internet with Comcast included



Pool info - https://www.facebook.com/EncorePool



Please, email or call with questions. Studio is currently occupied and showings can not be scheduled until August 14th. 415-306-3671