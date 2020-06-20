4033 Gold Run

Amenities
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364
This pretty, unfurnished, townhouse home property rental is located in a friendly Parkview neighborhood in San Jose.
Special features include:
· 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms
· 2-car attached garage and has a parking pass for free (maximum of 2 cars)
· Big kitchen with tiled countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with lots of storage space, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal (can provide the refrigerator if the applicant has good qualifications).
· In-unit washer and dryer
· Carpeted (stairs), tiled, wood laminated flooring
· Central heating and cooling
· Patio (applicant can customize it to their liking)
· Shared swimming pool and Clubhouse.
Pet-friendly home so your beloved is allowed (max of 2 pets, must be an adult). Smoking is prohibited though. Tenant pays electricity, water, and gas. HOA fees (garbage) will be covered by the landlord.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4JFfYrLgsvn
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Bus lines:
Express 122 South San Jose - Lockheed Martin - 0.1 mile
71 Milpitas BART - Capitol Station - 0.2 mile
73 Downtown San Jose - Senter & Monterey via Senter - 0.4 mile
66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.4 mile
Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.7 mile
Limited Limited - 0.7 mile
Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 1.1 mile
