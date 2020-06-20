4033 Gold Run

Amenities

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364



This pretty, unfurnished, townhouse home property rental is located in a friendly Parkview neighborhood in San Jose.



Special features include:

· 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms

· 2-car attached garage and has a parking pass for free (maximum of 2 cars)

· Big kitchen with tiled countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with lots of storage space, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal (can provide the refrigerator if the applicant has good qualifications).

· In-unit washer and dryer

· Carpeted (stairs), tiled, wood laminated flooring

· Central heating and cooling

· Patio (applicant can customize it to their liking)

· Shared swimming pool and Clubhouse.

Pet-friendly home so your beloved is allowed (max of 2 pets, must be an adult). Smoking is prohibited though. Tenant pays electricity, water, and gas. HOA fees (garbage) will be covered by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4JFfYrLgsvn



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

Express 122 South San Jose - Lockheed Martin - 0.1 mile

71 Milpitas BART - Capitol Station - 0.2 mile

73 Downtown San Jose - Senter & Monterey via Senter - 0.4 mile

66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Local Local - 0.7 mile

Limited Limited - 0.7 mile

Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 1.1 mile



