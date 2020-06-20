All apartments in San Jose
4033 Gold Run

Location

4033 Gold Run, San Jose, CA 95136
Parkview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,360

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1334 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364

This pretty, unfurnished, townhouse home property rental is located in a friendly Parkview neighborhood in San Jose.

Special features include:
· 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms
· 2-car attached garage and has a parking pass for free (maximum of 2 cars)
· Big kitchen with tiled countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with lots of storage space, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal (can provide the refrigerator if the applicant has good qualifications).
· In-unit washer and dryer
· Carpeted (stairs), tiled, wood laminated flooring
· Central heating and cooling
· Patio (applicant can customize it to their liking)
· Shared swimming pool and Clubhouse.
Pet-friendly home so your beloved is allowed (max of 2 pets, must be an adult). Smoking is prohibited though. Tenant pays electricity, water, and gas. HOA fees (garbage) will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4JFfYrLgsvn

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
Express 122 South San Jose - Lockheed Martin - 0.1 mile
71 Milpitas BART - Capitol Station - 0.2 mile
73 Downtown San Jose - Senter & Monterey via Senter - 0.4 mile
66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.7 mile
Limited Limited - 0.7 mile
Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 1.1 mile

(RLNE5697752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 Gold Run have any available units?
4033 Gold Run has a unit available for $3,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4033 Gold Run have?
Some of 4033 Gold Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 Gold Run currently offering any rent specials?
4033 Gold Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 Gold Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 4033 Gold Run is pet friendly.
Does 4033 Gold Run offer parking?
Yes, 4033 Gold Run does offer parking.
Does 4033 Gold Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4033 Gold Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 Gold Run have a pool?
Yes, 4033 Gold Run has a pool.
Does 4033 Gold Run have accessible units?
No, 4033 Gold Run does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 Gold Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4033 Gold Run has units with dishwashers.
