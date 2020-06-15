3954 Bismarck Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pleasing, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental on a quiet and peaceful West Campbell neighborhood in Campbell.



The cozy and bright interior features big windows with blinds and polished floors. Its lovely kitchen equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with lots of storage, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. A shower/tub combo and vanity sink cabinet furnished its bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with already installed ceiling fans and forced-air heating. The exterior has a yard. It comes with a 2-car detached garage and driveway parking. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though.



Renter will be responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and the internet whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and landscaping.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bike Score: 79



Nearby parks: Hathaway Park, Starbird Park, and Campbell Union High School Historic District.



Bus lines:

56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.1 mile

26 West Valley College Eastridge - 0.6 mile



Rail lines:

Green Line Old Ironsides Winchester - 1.5 miles



(RLNE5804020)