Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3954 Bismarck Drive

3954 Bismarck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3954 Bismarck Drive, San Jose, CA 95130
West Campbell

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasing, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental on a quiet and peaceful West Campbell neighborhood in Campbell.

The cozy and bright interior features big windows with blinds and polished floors. Its lovely kitchen equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with lots of storage, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. A shower/tub combo and vanity sink cabinet furnished its bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with already installed ceiling fans and forced-air heating. The exterior has a yard. It comes with a 2-car detached garage and driveway parking. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though.

Renter will be responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and the internet whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 79

Nearby parks: Hathaway Park, Starbird Park, and Campbell Union High School Historic District.

Bus lines:
56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.1 mile
26 West Valley College Eastridge - 0.6 mile

Rail lines:
Green Line Old Ironsides Winchester - 1.5 miles

(RLNE5804020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3954 Bismarck Drive have any available units?
3954 Bismarck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3954 Bismarck Drive have?
Some of 3954 Bismarck Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3954 Bismarck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3954 Bismarck Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3954 Bismarck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3954 Bismarck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3954 Bismarck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3954 Bismarck Drive does offer parking.
Does 3954 Bismarck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3954 Bismarck Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3954 Bismarck Drive have a pool?
No, 3954 Bismarck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3954 Bismarck Drive have accessible units?
No, 3954 Bismarck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3954 Bismarck Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3954 Bismarck Drive has units with dishwashers.
