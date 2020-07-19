363 Boynton Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed + 2 bath condo conveniently located in west San Jose. Easy access to freeways - located just off the Saratoga exit on 280. Close to downtown areas with shopping and restaurants: less than a mile to Santana Row and Valley Fair, 3 miles to downtown Campbell, 9 miles to downtown Los Gatos, 10 miles to downtown Mountain View, 6 miles to downtown San Jose.
Also in close proximity to:
-Popular work locations: 5 miles to Apple, 12 miles to Google and many other Hi-tech companies
-Located near many restaurants & grocery stores.
FEATURES:
-2 spacious bedrooms
-2 full bathrooms
-Located on 2nd floor
-Floors in Bldg: 2
-Square Footage: 1008
-Parking Spaces: 2 (1 reserved, covered spot, 1 parking pass for uncovered parking)
AMENITIES:
-Central Heat/Air
-Washer/Dryer (in unit)
-Granite Counters
-Dishwasher
-Large Private Balcony
-Gas fireplace
-Tile in kitchen and dining area
-Carpet in bedrooms and living room area
-No pets, No smoking
-Owner pays garbage
No Pets Allowed
