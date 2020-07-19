363 Boynton Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed + 2 bath condo conveniently located in west San Jose - Beautiful 2 bed + 2 bath condo conveniently located in west San Jose. Easy access to freeways - located just off the Saratoga exit on 280. Close to downtown areas with shopping and restaurants: less than a mile to Santana Row and Valley Fair, 3 miles to downtown Campbell, 9 miles to downtown Los Gatos, 10 miles to downtown Mountain View, 6 miles to downtown San Jose.



Also in close proximity to:

-Popular work locations: 5 miles to Apple, 12 miles to Google and many other Hi-tech companies

-Located near many restaurants & grocery stores.



FEATURES:

-2 spacious bedrooms

-2 full bathrooms

-Located on 2nd floor

-Floors in Bldg: 2

-Square Footage: 1008

-Parking Spaces: 2 (1 reserved, covered spot, 1 parking pass for uncovered parking)



AMENITIES:

-Central Heat/Air

-Washer/Dryer (in unit)

-Granite Counters

-Dishwasher

-Large Private Balcony

-Gas fireplace

-Tile in kitchen and dining area

-Carpet in bedrooms and living room area

-No pets, No smoking

-Owner pays garbage



If this doesn’t quite meet your needs feel free to view our other available rentals at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3557687)