All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 363 Boynton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
363 Boynton Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

363 Boynton Avenue

363 Boynton Avenue · (408) 720-0920 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Northlake
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

363 Boynton Avenue, San Jose, CA 95117
Northlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 363 Boynton Avenue · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bed + 2 bath condo conveniently located in west San Jose - Beautiful 2 bed + 2 bath condo conveniently located in west San Jose. Easy access to freeways - located just off the Saratoga exit on 280. Close to downtown areas with shopping and restaurants: less than a mile to Santana Row and Valley Fair, 3 miles to downtown Campbell, 9 miles to downtown Los Gatos, 10 miles to downtown Mountain View, 6 miles to downtown San Jose.

Also in close proximity to:
-Popular work locations: 5 miles to Apple, 12 miles to Google and many other Hi-tech companies
-Located near many restaurants & grocery stores.

FEATURES:
-2 spacious bedrooms
-2 full bathrooms
-Located on 2nd floor
-Floors in Bldg: 2
-Square Footage: 1008
-Parking Spaces: 2 (1 reserved, covered spot, 1 parking pass for uncovered parking)

AMENITIES:
-Central Heat/Air
-Washer/Dryer (in unit)
-Granite Counters
-Dishwasher
-Large Private Balcony
-Gas fireplace
-Tile in kitchen and dining area
-Carpet in bedrooms and living room area
-No pets, No smoking
-Owner pays garbage

If this doesn’t quite meet your needs feel free to view our other available rentals at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3557687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Boynton Avenue have any available units?
363 Boynton Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 Boynton Avenue have?
Some of 363 Boynton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Boynton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
363 Boynton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Boynton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 363 Boynton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 363 Boynton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 363 Boynton Avenue offers parking.
Does 363 Boynton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 363 Boynton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Boynton Avenue have a pool?
No, 363 Boynton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 363 Boynton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 363 Boynton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Boynton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Boynton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 363 Boynton Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aviara
2388 Madden Ave
San Jose, CA 95116
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr
San Jose, CA 95128
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave
San Jose, CA 95110
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave
San Jose, CA 95117
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd
San Jose, CA 95134
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
San Jose, CA 95125

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity