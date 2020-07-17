All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 338 Spar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
338 Spar Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

338 Spar Avenue

338 Spar Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

338 Spar Avenue, San Jose, CA 95117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Enjoy the abundant space and natural lighting in this captivating single-family home property rental on the Very Walkable rated neighborhood in San Jose.

Easy commuter access to many awesome places. Just 2 mins walking distance to Santana Row and Valley Fair shopping center!

The setting is private and convenient in an 18,000 sq. ft. lot, the largest lot in the neighborhood. This prime property can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished. Unfurnished at $4,900 per month without the garage but driveway parking is available. Furnished at $5,250 per month with 2 car garage and driveway parking.

Security Deposit:
Rented as unfurnished = $4900
Rented as furnished = $5250

With a bright and spacious interior, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is ideally located with a sprawling yard surrounded by Cypress trees and other plants that gives complete privacy, beauty, and relaxing ambiance. Its nice well-equipped kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, smooth countertops, double-wide refrigerator/freezer, gas cooktop, vent hood, double oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for along with central heating.

This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed. No smoking in the property, though.

It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking (if rented as furnished). Only driveway parking available if rented as unfurnished. The tenant will be responsible for all utilities and the yard’s upkeep.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check o

(RLNE5882117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Spar Avenue have any available units?
338 Spar Avenue has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Spar Avenue have?
Some of 338 Spar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Spar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
338 Spar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Spar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Spar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 338 Spar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 338 Spar Avenue offers parking.
Does 338 Spar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Spar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Spar Avenue have a pool?
No, 338 Spar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 338 Spar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 338 Spar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Spar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 Spar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 338 Spar Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95136
Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave
San Jose, CA 95136
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Verde
5322 Wong Dr
San Jose, CA 95123
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St
San Jose, CA 95110
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95008
The James
98 N 1st St
San Jose, CA 95113
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr
San Jose, CA 95133

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity