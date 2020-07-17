338 Spar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Enjoy the abundant space and natural lighting in this captivating single-family home property rental on the Very Walkable rated neighborhood in San Jose.



Easy commuter access to many awesome places. Just 2 mins walking distance to Santana Row and Valley Fair shopping center!



The setting is private and convenient in an 18,000 sq. ft. lot, the largest lot in the neighborhood. This prime property can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished. Unfurnished at $4,900 per month without the garage but driveway parking is available. Furnished at $5,250 per month with 2 car garage and driveway parking.



Rented as unfurnished = $4900

Rented as furnished = $5250



With a bright and spacious interior, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is ideally located with a sprawling yard surrounded by Cypress trees and other plants that gives complete privacy, beauty, and relaxing ambiance. Its nice well-equipped kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, smooth countertops, double-wide refrigerator/freezer, gas cooktop, vent hood, double oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for along with central heating.



This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed. No smoking in the property, though.



It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking (if rented as furnished). Only driveway parking available if rented as unfurnished. The tenant will be responsible for all utilities and the yard’s upkeep.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



