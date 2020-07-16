All apartments in San Jose
3339 Beacon Lane

3339 Beacon Lane · (408) 720-0920 ext. 105
Location

3339 Beacon Lane, San Jose, CA 95118
Valley View-Reed

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3339 Beacon Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$4,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1952 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3339 Beacon Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath + Bonus Room in Cambrian San Jose - This beautifully updated 3 bed 2.5 bath home features 1,952 square feet of living space on a nice cul-de-sac in the Cambrian neighborhood of San Jose.

This home features a beautifully remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large living room and separate family room. Bonus room--perfect for an office or guest bedroom. Huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Upgraded laundry room with utility sink and custom cabinets. Great backyard, perfect for entertaining! Central forced heat and air conditioning. Built-in cabinets, recessed lighting, fans in the bedrooms--feels like a custom home!

This home is very centrally located on the border of Cambrian and Willow Glen. Within a few blocks of Kirk Park, Paul Moore Park and Reed Elementary School. Tons of amenities and shopping centers within a short distance. Quick access to Almaden Expressway and highways 85 and 17.

Parking
-2-Car Garage

Pets
-Negotiable

Laundry
-Washer & Dryer Included

HVAC
-Central Forced Heat & AC

Utilities
-Tenants Pay All Utilities

Schools (*Tenant to Verify*)
-Reed Elementary
-John Muir Middle
-Pioneer High

If this doesn't quite meet your needs, feel free to view our other available rentals at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at (408) 720-0920.

(RLNE4352355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3339 Beacon Lane have any available units?
3339 Beacon Lane has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3339 Beacon Lane have?
Some of 3339 Beacon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3339 Beacon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3339 Beacon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 Beacon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3339 Beacon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 3339 Beacon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3339 Beacon Lane offers parking.
Does 3339 Beacon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3339 Beacon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 Beacon Lane have a pool?
No, 3339 Beacon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3339 Beacon Lane have accessible units?
No, 3339 Beacon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3339 Beacon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3339 Beacon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
