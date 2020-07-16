Amenities
3339 Beacon Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath + Bonus Room in Cambrian San Jose - This beautifully updated 3 bed 2.5 bath home features 1,952 square feet of living space on a nice cul-de-sac in the Cambrian neighborhood of San Jose.
This home features a beautifully remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large living room and separate family room. Bonus room--perfect for an office or guest bedroom. Huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Upgraded laundry room with utility sink and custom cabinets. Great backyard, perfect for entertaining! Central forced heat and air conditioning. Built-in cabinets, recessed lighting, fans in the bedrooms--feels like a custom home!
This home is very centrally located on the border of Cambrian and Willow Glen. Within a few blocks of Kirk Park, Paul Moore Park and Reed Elementary School. Tons of amenities and shopping centers within a short distance. Quick access to Almaden Expressway and highways 85 and 17.
Parking
-2-Car Garage
Pets
-Negotiable
Laundry
-Washer & Dryer Included
HVAC
-Central Forced Heat & AC
Utilities
-Tenants Pay All Utilities
Schools (*Tenant to Verify*)
-Reed Elementary
-John Muir Middle
-Pioneer High
