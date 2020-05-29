319 Vista Roma Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Make this captivating townhouse home property rental yours today!



Experience living in a peaceful neighborhood in San Jose of this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms home!



The comfy interior features polished hardwood floors, big windows, sliding glass doors, recessed lighting, and fireplace. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops; fine cabinets with plenty of storage space; oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Vanity sink cabinets surmounted by mirrors, pedestal sink, and shower stall enclosed in metal-framed glass panel furnished its neat bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with central air conditioning. No pets, sorry. Smoking is also prohibited in and around the property.



The exterior has a fenced yard, deck, patio, porch, and balcony -- perfect for lounging and entertaining guests. It comes with a 2-car attached garage. Lucky renters can use the awesome shared pool and playground.



The tenant will be responsible for gas and electricity. Trash, sewage, HOA fees, and water will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Parkview I Park, Meadows Park, and Waterford Park.



Bus lines:

71 Milpitas BART - Capitol Station - 0.1 mile

66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.6 mile

68 San Jose Diridon Station - Gilroy Transit Center - 0.6 mile

73 Downtown San Jose - Senter & Monterey via Senter - 0.7 mile



Rail lines:

Local Local - 0.7 mile

Limited Limited - 0.7 mile

Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 0.9 mile



No Pets Allowed



