All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 319 Vista Roma Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
319 Vista Roma Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

319 Vista Roma Way

319 Vista Roma Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

319 Vista Roma Way, San Jose, CA 95136

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Make this captivating townhouse home property rental yours today!

Experience living in a peaceful neighborhood in San Jose of this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms home!

The comfy interior features polished hardwood floors, big windows, sliding glass doors, recessed lighting, and fireplace. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops; fine cabinets with plenty of storage space; oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Vanity sink cabinets surmounted by mirrors, pedestal sink, and shower stall enclosed in metal-framed glass panel furnished its neat bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with central air conditioning. No pets, sorry. Smoking is also prohibited in and around the property.

The exterior has a fenced yard, deck, patio, porch, and balcony -- perfect for lounging and entertaining guests. It comes with a 2-car attached garage. Lucky renters can use the awesome shared pool and playground.

The tenant will be responsible for gas and electricity. Trash, sewage, HOA fees, and water will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Parkview I Park, Meadows Park, and Waterford Park.

Bus lines:
71 Milpitas BART - Capitol Station - 0.1 mile
66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.6 mile
68 San Jose Diridon Station - Gilroy Transit Center - 0.6 mile
73 Downtown San Jose - Senter & Monterey via Senter - 0.7 mile

Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.7 mile
Limited Limited - 0.7 mile
Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 0.9 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5797145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Vista Roma Way have any available units?
319 Vista Roma Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Vista Roma Way have?
Some of 319 Vista Roma Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Vista Roma Way currently offering any rent specials?
319 Vista Roma Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Vista Roma Way pet-friendly?
No, 319 Vista Roma Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 319 Vista Roma Way offer parking?
Yes, 319 Vista Roma Way does offer parking.
Does 319 Vista Roma Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Vista Roma Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Vista Roma Way have a pool?
Yes, 319 Vista Roma Way has a pool.
Does 319 Vista Roma Way have accessible units?
No, 319 Vista Roma Way does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Vista Roma Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Vista Roma Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive
San Jose, CA 95123
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr
San Jose, CA 95136
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St
San Jose, CA 95112
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr
San Jose, CA 95125
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr
San Jose, CA 95131
Verde
5322 Wong Dr
San Jose, CA 95123

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay