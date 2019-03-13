308 Blossom Hill Road

Amenities
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
This gorgeous, spacious, unfurnished, single-family home property rental is located in San Jose.
Features include:
5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms
Driveway parking/on-street parking with 4 parking spots
Hardwood and tile floor, fireplace
Kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and freezer
Hookup washer and dryer
Forced-air, gas heating
Fenced yard, lawn, and patio
Near public transportation stops/hub, parks, and playground
Pet-friendly home (negotiable) with a $500 pet deposit/pet
Smoking is prohibited. Renter is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, trash, and landscaping.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=27o7EiouMup
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Ramac Park, Raleigh Linear Green, and Charlotte Commons.
Bus lines:
68 San Jose Diridon Station - Gilroy Transit Center - 0.1 mile
42 Evergreen Valley College - Santa Teresa Station - 0.1 mile
27 Winchester Station - Kaiser San Jose via Downtown Los Gatos - 0.3 mile
Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.4 mile
Limited Limited - 0.4 mile
Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 0.9 mile
(RLNE5699374)