308 Blossom Hill Road

This gorgeous, spacious, unfurnished, single-family home property rental is located in San Jose.



Features include:

5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms

Driveway parking/on-street parking with 4 parking spots

Hardwood and tile floor, fireplace

Kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and freezer

Hookup washer and dryer

Forced-air, gas heating

Fenced yard, lawn, and patio

Near public transportation stops/hub, parks, and playground

Pet-friendly home (negotiable) with a $500 pet deposit/pet

Smoking is prohibited. Renter is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, trash, and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=27o7EiouMup



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Ramac Park, Raleigh Linear Green, and Charlotte Commons.



Bus lines:

68 San Jose Diridon Station - Gilroy Transit Center - 0.1 mile

42 Evergreen Valley College - Santa Teresa Station - 0.1 mile

27 Winchester Station - Kaiser San Jose via Downtown Los Gatos - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Local Local - 0.4 mile

Limited Limited - 0.4 mile

Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 0.9 mile



