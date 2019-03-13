All apartments in San Jose
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:52 AM

308 Blossom Hill Road

308 Blossom Hill Road · (408) 917-0430
Location

308 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95123
Miner

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,224

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1755 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This gorgeous, spacious, unfurnished, single-family home property rental is located in San Jose.

Features include:
5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms
Driveway parking/on-street parking with 4 parking spots
Hardwood and tile floor, fireplace
Kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and freezer
Hookup washer and dryer
Forced-air, gas heating
Fenced yard, lawn, and patio
Near public transportation stops/hub, parks, and playground
Pet-friendly home (negotiable) with a $500 pet deposit/pet
Smoking is prohibited. Renter is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, trash, and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=27o7EiouMup

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Ramac Park, Raleigh Linear Green, and Charlotte Commons.

Bus lines:
68 San Jose Diridon Station - Gilroy Transit Center - 0.1 mile
42 Evergreen Valley College - Santa Teresa Station - 0.1 mile
27 Winchester Station - Kaiser San Jose via Downtown Los Gatos - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.4 mile
Limited Limited - 0.4 mile
Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5699374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

