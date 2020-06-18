3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1

Amenities
Beautiful condo in South San Jose right off Capital Exp. This cozy 1 beds/ 1 baths condo is a must-see. Located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood just minutes from East Ridge Mall, VTR buses, Evergreen College, and tons of restaurants. All grade levels schools are within walking distance. Right outside your doorsteps is a swimming pool and a gym.
* Little over One Mile to East Ridge Mall
* Target, shops, and restaurants just a block away
* Easy freeway access (HWY-101)
* Swimming Pool
* Gym
* New Paints
* Granite Counter Top
* Washer & Dryer
* Laminate Flooring
* Reserved parking with guest parking permit
Lease Term: 12 months with extended lease options
Security Deposit: $2300.00
FICO: 700+
Income: 3 times of rent
Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00
Utilities: Included: Garbage
Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com