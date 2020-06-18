All apartments in San Jose
3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1

3053 Shadow Springs Pl · (408) 785-8866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3053 Shadow Springs Pl, San Jose, CA 95121
Stallion-Shadowsprings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
Beautiful condo in South San Jose right off Capital Exp. This cozy 1 beds/ 1 baths condo is a must-see. Located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood just minutes from East Ridge Mall, VTR buses, Evergreen College, and tons of restaurants. All grade levels schools are within walking distance. Right outside your doorsteps is a swimming pool and a gym.

* Little over One Mile to East Ridge Mall
* Target, shops, and restaurants just a block away
* Easy freeway access (HWY-101)
* Swimming Pool
* Gym

* New Paints
* Granite Counter Top
* Washer & Dryer
* Laminate Flooring
* Reserved parking with guest parking permit

Lease Term: 12 months with extended lease options
Security Deposit: $2300.00
FICO: 700+
Income: 3 times of rent
Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00
Utilities: Included: Garbage

Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 have any available units?
3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 have?
Some of 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 has a pool.
Does 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
