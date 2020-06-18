3053 Shadow Spring Place - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking

Beautiful condo in South San Jose right off Capital Exp. This cozy 1 beds/ 1 baths condo is a must-see. Located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood just minutes from East Ridge Mall, VTR buses, Evergreen College, and tons of restaurants. All grade levels schools are within walking distance. Right outside your doorsteps is a swimming pool and a gym.



* Little over One Mile to East Ridge Mall

* Target, shops, and restaurants just a block away

* Easy freeway access (HWY-101)

* Swimming Pool

* Gym



* New Paints

* Granite Counter Top

* Washer & Dryer

* Laminate Flooring

* Reserved parking with guest parking permit



Lease Term: 12 months with extended lease options

Security Deposit: $2300.00

FICO: 700+

Income: 3 times of rent

Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00

Utilities: Included: Garbage



Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com