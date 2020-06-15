Amenities
Willow Glean Beauty!!! | 2769 Antique Court -
Shows like new! home with a large kitchen and family room great master suite, easy access to shops, freeway access.
AVAILABILITY
- Now!
PROPERTY FEATURES
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2.5 Bathroom
- Carpet
- Dishwasher
- Fireplace
- Front Yard
- Back Yard
- Patio
- Washer & Dryer Hook ups
- Garage
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- Near Shops, Schools, and Parks
- Easy access to Freeway 87
LEASE TERMS
- Rent $ 3,900
- Deposit $4,200
- HOA Fees $ 100.00
- 1 Year Minimum
- Credit / Background Check Required
- No Pets
APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application
INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300
DRE#00365928
(RLNE4856989)