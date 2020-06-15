All apartments in San Jose
2769 Antique Court
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

2769 Antique Court

2769 Antique Court · (650) 349-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2769 Antique Court, San Jose, CA 95125

Price and availability

Amenities

Willow Glean Beauty!!! | 2769 Antique Court -

Shows like new! home with a large kitchen and family room great master suite, easy access to shops, freeway access.

AVAILABILITY
- Now!

PROPERTY FEATURES
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2.5 Bathroom
- Carpet
- Dishwasher
- Fireplace
- Front Yard
- Back Yard
- Patio
- Washer & Dryer Hook ups
- Garage

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- Near Shops, Schools, and Parks
- Easy access to Freeway 87

LEASE TERMS
- Rent $ 3,900
- Deposit $4,200
- HOA Fees $ 100.00
- 1 Year Minimum
- Credit / Background Check Required
- No Pets

APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application

INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300

DRE#00365928

(RLNE4856989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 Antique Court have any available units?
2769 Antique Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2769 Antique Court have?
Some of 2769 Antique Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2769 Antique Court currently offering any rent specials?
2769 Antique Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 Antique Court pet-friendly?
No, 2769 Antique Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2769 Antique Court offer parking?
Yes, 2769 Antique Court does offer parking.
Does 2769 Antique Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2769 Antique Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 Antique Court have a pool?
No, 2769 Antique Court does not have a pool.
Does 2769 Antique Court have accessible units?
No, 2769 Antique Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 Antique Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2769 Antique Court has units with dishwashers.
