Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Willow Glean Beauty!!! | 2769 Antique Court -



Shows like new! home with a large kitchen and family room great master suite, easy access to shops, freeway access.



AVAILABILITY

- Now!



PROPERTY FEATURES

- 3 Bedrooms

- 2.5 Bathroom

- Carpet

- Dishwasher

- Fireplace

- Front Yard

- Back Yard

- Patio

- Washer & Dryer Hook ups

- Garage



CONVENIENTLY LOCATED

- Near Shops, Schools, and Parks

- Easy access to Freeway 87



LEASE TERMS

- Rent $ 3,900

- Deposit $4,200

- HOA Fees $ 100.00

- 1 Year Minimum

- Credit / Background Check Required

- No Pets



APPLICATION FEE:

- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo

- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult

- Each adult must fill out an application



INTERESTED?

- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300



