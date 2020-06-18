Amenities
2584 Heron Ct, San Jose, 3 bed 2.5 bath 3 story Condo available soon! - Make this Charming 3 bdrm 2.5 bath 3 story Condo in San Jose your next home. It has close access to highway 680 and Shopping Center.
Unit amenities include, kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, disposal, gas stove and granite kitchen counters.
The home has central A/C, it comes with 2 car tandem garage and washer and dryer.
You are responsible for PG&E, Water and Garbage.
Rent $3,000
Deposit $3,000
We are looking for a 12-month lease.
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
Property is currently tenant occupied and will be available around June 19th. Please email us if you would like to schedule a showing.
Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com
Ph: 408-626-4800
BRE#01264949
(RLNE5771981)