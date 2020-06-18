All apartments in San Jose
2584 Heron Ct, San Jose
2584 Heron Ct, San Jose

2584 Heron Court · (408) 626-4800
Location

2584 Heron Court, San Jose, CA 95133
Rymar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1432 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2584 Heron Ct, San Jose, 3 bed 2.5 bath 3 story Condo available soon! - Make this Charming 3 bdrm 2.5 bath 3 story Condo in San Jose your next home. It has close access to highway 680 and Shopping Center.

Unit amenities include, kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, disposal, gas stove and granite kitchen counters.

The home has central A/C, it comes with 2 car tandem garage and washer and dryer.

You are responsible for PG&E, Water and Garbage.

Rent $3,000
Deposit $3,000

We are looking for a 12-month lease.

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

Property is currently tenant occupied and will be available around June 19th. Please email us if you would like to schedule a showing.

Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com
Ph: 408-626-4800

BRE#01264949

(RLNE5771981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose have any available units?
2584 Heron Ct, San Jose has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose have?
Some of 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose currently offering any rent specials?
2584 Heron Ct, San Jose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose pet-friendly?
No, 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose offer parking?
Yes, 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose does offer parking.
Does 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose have a pool?
No, 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose does not have a pool.
Does 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose have accessible units?
No, 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose does not have accessible units.
Does 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2584 Heron Ct, San Jose has units with dishwashers.
