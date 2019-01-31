All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 2571 Gumdrop Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
2571 Gumdrop Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

2571 Gumdrop Drive

2571 Gumdrop Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2571 Gumdrop Drive, San Jose, CA 95148
Yum Yum

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nestled at the beautiful foothill of Evergreen Valley. This cozy 3 beds/ 2 baths is perfectly located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood just minutes from Eastridge Mall and Lake Cunningham Park. Come by to take a look, and make this your new home.

* One Mile from Eastridge Mall
* Lake Cunningham across the street
* Raging Water minutes away
* Great public Transit

Lease Term: 12 months with longer lease options
Security Deposit: $3400
FICO: 700+
Income: 3 times of rent
Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00
Utilities: Tenant Pays ALL

Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2571 Gumdrop Drive have any available units?
2571 Gumdrop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 2571 Gumdrop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2571 Gumdrop Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2571 Gumdrop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2571 Gumdrop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2571 Gumdrop Drive offer parking?
No, 2571 Gumdrop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2571 Gumdrop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2571 Gumdrop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2571 Gumdrop Drive have a pool?
No, 2571 Gumdrop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2571 Gumdrop Drive have accessible units?
No, 2571 Gumdrop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2571 Gumdrop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2571 Gumdrop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2571 Gumdrop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2571 Gumdrop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive
San Jose, CA 95123
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy
San Jose, CA 95138
Sparq
5 East Reed Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St
San Jose, CA 95112
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay