2571 Gumdrop Drive

Nestled at the beautiful foothill of Evergreen Valley. This cozy 3 beds/ 2 baths is perfectly located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood just minutes from Eastridge Mall and Lake Cunningham Park. Come by to take a look, and make this your new home.



* One Mile from Eastridge Mall

* Lake Cunningham across the street

* Raging Water minutes away

* Great public Transit



Lease Term: 12 months with longer lease options

Security Deposit: $3400

FICO: 700+

Income: 3 times of rent

Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00

Utilities: Tenant Pays ALL



Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com